J-Hope Uses All His Face Cards at Louis Vuitton Fall 2023 Show

Decked out in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton menswear, J-Hope (née Jung Hoseok) sat front row for the brand's Fall 2023 debut at Paris Fashion Week Men's.

His three-piece look felt true to the vivid, three-dimensional dreamscape of an aesthetic that guest designer Colm Dillane (otherwise known as KidSuper) is known for. It featured a variety of wine-colored hues mixed with subtle pops of ultraviolet shades, all coming together to form collaged faces throughout.

The suit ensemble was crafted out of what appears to be denim and suede embossed with the Louis Vuitton monogram. It also seemed to be a custom colorway, plus a zipper version of a button-up that was featured on the runway.

The rapper topped the unique outfit off with platform leather shoes to match the burgundy color scheme, as well as with a gemstone necklace draped above his matching crepe button-up.

This was J-Hope's first Louis Vuitton show, as the artist shared in a video posted to the brand's Instagram account. In addition to his solo work, he's one of the seven members of BTS, who were at one point official Louis Vuitton ambassadors. (Recently, they've been inking deals with luxury houses as individuals.)

If J-Hope didn't already have a face card that never declines, the several other faces on his outfit certainly helped boost his credit.

