Janelle Monáe Does Old Hollywood in Valentino Resort at the 2023 National Board of Review Awards Gala

Looking absolutely dreamy (as always).
Janelle Monae National Board Of Review 2023 Awards Gala 1

We're just a week into the new year, and the red carpet has already brought out some memorable fashion. The latest comes courtesy of Janelle Monáe: The singer-slash-actor arrived at the 2023 National Board of Review Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City over the weekend in a flowy black gown from Valentino's Resort 2023 collection. 

Styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, the look features cutouts at the waist (which are trimmed with metallic embellishments) and ballooned tulle sleeves that give it an ethereal feel. The "Dirty Computer" musician leaned into the Old Hollywood feel of the design with a retro-inspired blonde beehive up-do — accessorized with a black headband — and full-face glam, including dramatic lashes and a nude lip.

Janelle Monae National Board Of Review 2023 Awards Gala
Every year, the National Board of Review Awards Gala honors the best of filmmaking. Monáe received recognition for Best Supporting Actress for their work on "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" — which, if you haven't seen... Queue up your Netflix accordingly.

