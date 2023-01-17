Skip to main content

Jenna Ortega Continues to Prove Her It-Girl Status Front Row at the Saint Laurent Fall 2023 Men's Show

The "Wednesday" star is only getting started.
jenna ortega menswear saint laurent fw 23

As models strutted down the Saint Laurent runway for the brand's Fall 2023 menswear collection, there was one person who stole the show from the front row: Jenna Ortega.

The "Wednesday" star donned a hooded, draped floor-length dress from the brand's Spring 2023 line, giving her best smize and, to be quite frank, her best serve.

jenna ortega saint laurent menswear fw23
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The actor opted for a minimalist glam, sporting thin black liner around her eyes and a swooped bang under the hood of the dress. To top it all off, she wore gold, chunky bangles around her wrists — the latest in the Y2K trend resurgence on its way to dominance (and a favorite styling trick from the Saint Laurent runway).

Since the premiere of "Wednesday," Ortega has been making significant waves in fashion. To the show's black carpet in November, she wore an elaborate lace gown and veil by Versace, immediately cementing herself as a certified fashion girl. Then, at the Golden Globes earlier this month, the former Disney Channel star woreGucci Twinsburg gown. 

jenna ortega glam saint laurent menswear fw23

Ortega's the latest celebrity to endorse the Saint Laurent hooded look, which has been worn off the runway by the likes of Beyoncé, RoséLori Harvey, Kate Moss and Miley Cyrus — and we don't expect the sightings to stop any time soon. 

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

saint laurent runway crop-2018
Fashion Week

Saint Laurent Does Moody, Sexy Rock 'n' Roll for Fall 2018

A mostly-black color palette, super-skinny silhouettes, Bohemian details and loads of both leather and sparkle are sure to please fans of the French house — and its former designer, Hedi Slimane.

By Alyssa Vingan Klein
rose blackpink at saint laurent spring 2023 show paris
Fashion Week

Blackpink's Rosé in a LBD, a 'Capuche' Comeback and More Highlights From Saint Laurent's Spring 2023 Show

Anthony Vaccarello's latest runway featured all things maxi, slouchy hoods and a star-studded front row.

By India Roby
saint laurent mens 2020 crop
Fashion Week

Anthony Vaccarello Shows Bohemian Wares Against Crashing Malibu Waves for Saint Laurent Men's 2020

As Keanu Reeves and Miley Cyrus looked on.

By Dhani Mau
saint-laurent-instagram-th.jpg
News

At Saint Laurent, the Hedi Slimane Era Is Officially Over

The brand completely wiped its Instagram history on Wednesday.

By Maura Brannigan