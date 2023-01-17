Jenna Ortega Continues to Prove Her It-Girl Status Front Row at the Saint Laurent Fall 2023 Men's Show

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

As models strutted down the Saint Laurent runway for the brand's Fall 2023 menswear collection, there was one person who stole the show from the front row: Jenna Ortega.

The "Wednesday" star donned a hooded, draped floor-length dress from the brand's Spring 2023 line, giving her best smize and, to be quite frank, her best serve.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The actor opted for a minimalist glam, sporting thin black liner around her eyes and a swooped bang under the hood of the dress. To top it all off, she wore gold, chunky bangles around her wrists — the latest in the Y2K trend resurgence on its way to dominance (and a favorite styling trick from the Saint Laurent runway).

Since the premiere of "Wednesday," Ortega has been making significant waves in fashion. To the show's black carpet in November, she wore an elaborate lace gown and veil by Versace, immediately cementing herself as a certified fashion girl. Then, at the Golden Globes earlier this month, the former Disney Channel star wore a Gucci Twinsburg gown.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Ortega's the latest celebrity to endorse the Saint Laurent hooded look, which has been worn off the runway by the likes of Beyoncé, Rosé, Lori Harvey, Kate Moss and Miley Cyrus — and we don't expect the sightings to stop any time soon.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.