Jennifer Lopez Does Naked Dressing the Valentino Haute Couture Way

Reigning rom-com queen Jennifer Lopez isn't one to shy away from a daring look on the red carpet — and this was no different at the premiere for her latest movie, "Shotgun Wedding," on Jan. 18.

Styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, Lopez made sure to command all the attention on the red carpet by picking a flesh-toned, crystal-embellished Valentino gown from the house's Fall 2022 haute couture collection, featuring a long train and a bright yellow bow tied around the waist, underneath the glistening sheer top layer. The latter detail perfectly complemented the velvet Tyler Ellis clutch she carried at the premiere.

Lopez completed the look with a pair of shimmering pumps, dangling crystal earrings and a series of silver rings. She wore her hair slicked back in a high bun, keeping the attention on the gown (and the bling).

The Prime Video movie — which premieres on Jan. 27 — stars Lopez alongside Josh Duhamel in an adventure-comedy that unfolds at a destination wedding. The star-studded cast also includes Jennifer Coolidge and Lenny Kravitz.

