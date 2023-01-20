Skip to main content

Jimin Steals the Show at Dior Men's Fall 2023 During Paris Fashion Week

The newly-announced global ambassador looked suave in a full Kim Jones look.
Jimin attends the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2023 in Paris, France

Jimin is kicking off 2023 the right way at the Dior Men's Fall 2023 show in Paris. 

The newly-appointed brand ambassador arrived at the venue amid roaring cheers from fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the idol. And he didn't disappoint with his look: Park Jimin wore a slightly oversized greige suit over a light brown turtleneck, which gave it a feeling of contemporary elegance. The singer — one of the seven members of BTS — grounded his outfit with a pair of chunky lace-up Dior boots that perfectly matched his blazer and trouser set. With his hair parted down the middle, he looked playful yet refined.

Dior Men Fall 2023 Show Paris Fashion Week Jimin

Jimin posed confidently on the step-and-repeat before taking his seat in the front row, right next to bandmate J-Hope, who just yesterday was at the Louis Vuitton debut. (That's right: Not one, but two BTS members were present at the Dior show — ARMY, are we okay?)

Dior Men Fall 2023 Show Paris Fashion Week J-Hope

This comes days after Dior announced that Jimin was its new global ambassador. "The South Korean artist now embodies the spirit and singularity of Dior style" the brand shared in a statement. "This special bond seals, more than ever, his friendship with the house and Kim Jones." 

"So thrilled to start a journey with @Dior!" Jimin shared on Instagram.

This isn't the first time Dior and BTS have worked together. Back in 2019, Kim Jones created onstage looks for the "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour

With this ambassadorship, Jimin joins the Dior ranks alongside other idols, including Jisoo from Blackpink

