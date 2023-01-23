Skip to main content

Jisoo Masters Audrey-Hepburn-Chic at the Christian Dior Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

The Blackpink singer is the latest idol to take over fashion month.
There's truly no stopping the K-Pop takeover this fashion month. The latest idol to send stan Twitter into a tailspin is none other than Blackpink's Jisoo (née Kim Jisoo), who attended the Christian Dior Spring 2023 Haute Couture show in Paris on Jan. 23.

The singer and Dior ambassador arrived at the venue in a dress from last season's haute couture collection — a sleeveless gown layered atop a tulle button-up blouse with an opaque collar and cuffs. A floral embossing upon the bodice is met by a billowing pleated skirt, which evoked the romantic nature of a Audrey Hepburn's classic style.

She leaned into the Hepburn aesthetic with an updo, paired with a jewelry-free approach, allowing the crisp, white look to speak entirely for itself.

To top it all off, Jisoo carried a white Micro Lady D-Joy bag painted with lavender flowers, and wore lace J'Adior slingback pumps (which she masterfully walked across grates in). 

This was Jisoo's sixth time attending a Dior show. She's been its global ambassador since March 2021 and has been described by the luxury house to capture the spirit of "liberated femininity channeled and portrayed by Maria Grazia Chiuri." The idol has also been featured in Dior beauty campaigns, and there are no signs of an end to this high-fashion relationship. 

