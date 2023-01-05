Skip to main content
KALLMEYER Is Hiring A Retail Manager In New York, NY

Kallmeyer is a New York based RTW and accessories brand which reimagines everyday staples as an elevated and refined modular wardrobe for modern, empowered womxn.
Our elevated retail store is seeking a highly self motivated individual to manage and grow with our rapidly expanding business. The ideal candidate will be responsible for sales performance, customer satisfaction, and staff training and development. You will work to foster client loyalty and expand our brand presence. The ideal candidate will spearhead these efforts with a customer-centric and service focused attitude.

Responsibilities
· Work with director to create, achieve, and exceed sales goals and productivity goals
· Demonstrate a complete knowledge of the merchandises’ features and benefits to maximize the sales opportunity
· Be a quick thinker who listens to the customer and can identify his/her needs and overcome objections if raised
· Responsible to do client development beyond the initial transaction; follow-up contact, keep record of client waitlists and replenishment requests
· Maintain the housekeeping and visual standards of the store
· Have computer skills to operate the POS register and email systems
· Help build and follow store operational policies and procedures
· Maintain orderly, presentable appearance of the store
· Oversee inventory and store operations
· Support recruitment and training of store sales associates

Qualifications
· Highly organized, with strong material, fit, and garment knowledge
· Store management experience
· Customer centric with a positive attitude
· Strong understanding of high end garments and styling

Compensation:
Pay: $25/hr, very flexible DOE + bonus structure

To Apply: Please send your resume to hello@kallmeyer.nyc, subject line Retail Manager.

kallmeyer.nyc
@kallmeyerofficial

