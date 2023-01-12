Skip to main content

Katie Holmes Is Currently Fixated on Wide-Leg Trousers

Forget dresses over pants — the trend arbiter is officially setting her sites on voluminous silhouettes.
katie holmes wide leg

Fashion's new favorite tastemaker Katie Holmes has officially left the dresses-over-pants conversation in favor of a new topic of discussion: wide-leg trousers.

The actor donned two outfits in New York City on Wednesday while promoting her upcoming off-Broadway play, "The Wanderers." Though each look was distinct, they did hold something very important in common: a pair of high-waisted, billowing slacks.

katie-holmes-gold-wide-leg-trousers

Upon her arrival at the "Good Morning America" studios, Holmes sported a white button-up under a Tove leather blazer jacket paired with a sea-foam-colored velvet clutch by Savette. However, the star of the show was Holmes's golden wide-leg pants, reminiscent of a glass of champagne for both their hue and exaggerated, bubbly nature.

Then, Holmes surprised us all by turning out yet another wide-legged look as she left the studio.

katie-holmes-vintage-chanel-wide-leg
The star went with a similar silhouette, but swapped out her blouse and pants for a different color palette. The second look hinged on a Chanel striped midnight blue neoprene top (sourced by Club Vintage) and a pair of linen trousers in a chocolate-brown shade.

To finish off both looks, Holmes wore pointed metallic silver pumps.

kallmeyer gold wide leg pants
kallmeyer madelynn trousers

The dedication to the wide-leg movement, a choice made by Holmes's stylist Brie Welch, is a step away from the seemingly imminent skinny-pant resurgence, thanks to collections from Celine, Saint Laurent and more.

Beyond cementing the flared pant as a staple not budging from our wardrobes any time soon (despite Hedi Slimane's best efforts), Holmes is also continuing to solidify herself as a tastefully modern trendsetter.

If you're looking to embrace the wide-leg look yourself, scroll through the gallery below for Fashionista's favorite picks.

ulla johnson velvet wide-leg trousers

Ulla Johnson Veronica Pleated Wide-Leg Pants, $490, available here (sizes 0-10)

christopher john rogers striped wide pleated pant

Christopher John Rogers Wide Stripe Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers, $975, available here (sizes 0-10)

everlane way-high wide-leg drape pant

Everlane The Way-High Drape Pant, $128, available here (sizes 00-20)

lapointe pleated satin wide-leg pants

LaPointe Pleated Satin Wide-Leg Pants, $890, available here (sizes 0-14)

madewell tall harlow wide-leg pants

Madewell Tall Harlow Wide-Leg Pants, $118, available here (sizes 00-16)

ramy brook green jewel tone wide leg pant

Ramy Brook Joss Wide Leg Pant, $385, available here (sizes 00-16)

