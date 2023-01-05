Keke Palmer Shimmers in Michael Kors Collection at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Keke Palmer kicked off the new year back on the red carpet for the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards – just a month after her surprise pregnancy announcement while hosting "SNL" in December.

The 29-year-old arrived at Tao Downtown in New York City in a dazzling silver sequin gown hailing from Michael Kors Collection, styled by go-to fashion duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald. The shimmery dress features a floor-hitting skirt, a plunging neckline and thin spaghetti straps. The actor accessorized with a gold choker; as for glam, she opted to wear her long twisted braids down, paired with bronzed makeup.

Keke Palmer and Jordan Peele at the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The 2023 NYFCC honored the best of indie film, with the "Nope" star taking home best supporting actress. Palmer took to Instagram to thank Jordan Peele, the film's director, and celebrate the award.

"wow!! such a cool night. thank you again to the New York Film Critics Circle for this honor...as i've continued to grow i sometimes wasn't sure if there was a 'place' for all the things i do or want(ed) to do but, i just kept doing me cause that’s all i could do," she wrote. "loving and leaning deeper into my passion. and as the saying goes, the girls that get it get it…. u know the rest!"

