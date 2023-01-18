Kim Kardashian Bought an Amethyst Cross Worn by Princess Diana for $197,000

Photos: Presley Ann/Getty Images, Tim Graham/Getty Images.

Kim Kardashian continues to grow her collection of pieces from bygone icons with one more item: the Attallah Cross, an amethyst pendant worn by Princess Diana.

The necklace was sold in a Sotheby's auction to Kardashian for $197,453 (£163,800)— more than double its pre-auction estimate — on Jan. 18, the company announced.

You might recognize the amethyst cross from an image of Princess Diana taken at a charity gala supporting Birthright, a nonprofit focused on protecting human rights during pregnancy and childbirth, in October 1987. The necklace was created in the 1920s by the heritage luxury jeweler Garrard, likely as a special private commission, per Sotheby's. Garrard — which crafted her 1981 engagement ring — loaned it to Princess Diana. It was bought by Naim Attallah CBE, former group chief executive of Asprey & Garrard, in the 1980s, who allowed the royal to wear it to various events. It's believed that the necklace has only ever been worn by Princess Diana, and that it hasn't been seen in public until now.

"This is a bold piece of jewelry by its size, color and style which cannot fail to make a vibrant statement, whether it be of faith or fashion - or indeed both," Sotheby's London Head of Jewelry Kristian Spofforth said, in a press release. "We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name."

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby's

Set with square-cut amethysts and circular cut diamonds, the pendant weighs about 5.25 carats. Kardashian beat out three other bidders for it during Sotheby's Royal and Noble sale.

Whether her loaned Marilyn Monroe dress for the 2022 Met Gala or paying $65,625 for one of Michael Jackson's hats, Kardashian has proven to have a thing for pieces formerly seen on important historical figures.

