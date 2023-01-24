Must Read: Kaia Gerber Covers 'Elle', Yitty Announces Roe vs. Wade Anniversary Campaign

Photo: Cass Bird/Courtesy of Elle

Kaia Gerber covers Elle's February 2023 issue

For Elle, Véronique Hyland interviews Kaia Gerber about the advice Cindy Crawford gave her when she started modeling, her love for stand-up comedy, her openness to writing a memoir and more. Gerber also shared the importance of using her platform to shed light on social justice: "I think for a long time, people were afraid to speak out about things because people weren't going to react well, but silence speaks so loudly now," she said. {Elle}

Yitty announces Roe vs. Wade social media campaign

Lizzo's Yitty launched a new social-first campaign titled "MY BODY IS NOBODY'S BUSINESS!," for what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade. It "fuels the ethos of not only liberating bodies through clothing, but liberating bodies by raising our voices," the brand said, in a press release. Five reproductive rights activists star alongside Lizzo, calling attention to the importance of bodily autonomy rights and the ongoing impacts of the reversal of Roe vs. Wade. {Fashionista Inbox}

Inside Dieux's product development process

Joyce de Lemos, cosmetic chemist and co-founder of Dieux, speaks with Beauty Independent's Taylor Bryant about her childhood love for science, the challenges the Dieux team (her, Charlotte Palermino and Marta Mae) faced early on in the development process, her thoughts about beauty TikTok and more. Once asked what Dieux's future plans are, Lemos says: "We want to round out our offerings by providing a cleanser that makes sense for everyone. We want to get something that’s intentional in terms of refillability and also price. That’s one of our biggest goals. Also, I think we want to launch an SPF at some point. That's really one of our top priorities, and we’ve been working on it for a very long time." {Beauty Independent}

