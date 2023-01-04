LAURA LOMBARDI IS HIRING A PRODUCTION MANAGER IN NEW YORK

Laura Lombardi is seeking a driven, dynamic candidate to lead our production and development. In this role, you will collaborate closely with the creative director / founder to develop exceptional products and lead our in-studio team and off-site production partners to bring these ideas to life. You will be responsible for coordinating the product’s journey from designer’s concept to tangible goods delivered to our global network of wholesale clientele and e-commerce customers.



Laura Lombardi was founded with an independent and DIY ethos, and has a vibrant and collaborative studio environment where new ideas and solution driven discussions are encouraged. This is a rapidly evolving workspace, with changes in processes occurring regularly as we seek to continually improve our product and practices.



The ideal candidate is a curious and engaged quick thinker, with both technical and managerial skills. You are a gifted project manager with a love of jewelry, and are invested and interested in each step of the production process.



RESPONSIBILITIES

● Oversee the in-studio production team, managing schedules and weekly tasks to ensure efficiency in all processes and timely delivery of product.

● Managing relationships with all manufacturing partners and vendors, proactively communicating client needs on behalf of the company to all production partners with clarity.

● Managing cost cards, raw material descriptions and costing in Zedonk.

● Creating tech packs for vendors and up to date spec sheets for internal use.

● Performing regular updates to spec sheets and costing database to ensure accuracy at all times.

● Leading seasonal production campaigns, converting sales orders into material and product purchase orders.

● Establishing deadlines and fulfillment strategy with vendors and assistant PD manager, ensuring in-studio team and vendors are aligned to secure timely deliveries.

● Utilizing the Monday project management platform as well as production calendars to provide frequent updates as product information becomes available from vendor partners.

● Collaborating and coordinating with external and internal parties to ensure on time delivery of all purchase orders and products.

● Participating in frequent communication with Sales Managers and Creative Director, staying flexible and attuned to shifting priorities and needs of clients.

● Translating information and requests shared by the sales team into tasks for the in-studio production team and lead in establishing priorities.

● Engaging in daily communication with vendors to ensure timely fulfillment of orders, including troubleshooting production issues, establishing priorities, and resolving production related discrepancies.

● Leading solution oriented dialogues with vendors when delays and discrepancies arise.

● Maintaining a creative, curious, and solution driven approach to development.

● Serving as a liaison between Creative Director/Designer and manufacturers.

● Communicating designer’s concepts to vendors and ensuring feasibility through specs, tech packs, CAD files and ongoing dialogue. Ensuring new products meet the brand's visual and quality standards.

● Sourcing new materials, developing and producing samples in advance of each sales season.

● Careful cataloguing and maintaining of TOP samples for raw materials and products.

● Working closely with QC lead to establish areas for improvement. Conceptualizing, researching and proposing improvements to new and existing products based on QC lead and customer feedback. Filing claims with factories in incidents of RA or defects.



REQUIREMENTS

● 2-3 years experience in a similar role.

● Must be collaborative and confident in managing a team.

● Stellar in person and written communication skills.

● Must possess technical skills in jewelry development and design.

● Must be able to work across multiple digital tools with proficiency and accuracy.

● CAD, and Adobe PSD or Illustrator expertise are a must.

● Experience with Zedonk is a plus.

● Highly organized, driven and solution oriented.

● Works well under pressure and is able to think clearly and quickly. Excellent time management skills.

● Understanding of and sensitive to commercial fashion calendar and timeline.



COMPENSATION

$68,000 - $85,000 / year, commensurate with experience.



APPLY

To apply, please submit your resume to Contact@LauraLombardi.com with the subject line “Production Manager”.



ABOUT

Laura Lombardi is a New York–based jewelry line, known for its contemporary approach to traditional jewelry design. Through creating bold chains and sculptural earrings, Laura Lombardi balances a raw industrial style, influenced by the designer’s native New York with classical motifs from Italy to create jewelry that feels of the old world and new.



Operating to this day with an emphasis on non-traditional materials and hand craftsmanship, the line is fabricated by the brand's in-studio production team with the support of locally owned businesses along the East Coast using both new and recycled elements.



Our products are sold across top retailers worldwide and have been featured in notable publications globally. We’re a small, close-knit and dedicated team, working together in-studio to create memorable products and experiences.



@lauralombardi