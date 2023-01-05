Skip to main content
Lindsey Media Is Seeking Fashion Week Assistants In New York, NY

Lindsey Media is a fashion and lifestyle communications firm founded in 2020 by Lindsey Solomon based in NYC. The Fashion Week Assistants must be available from Jan. 23 - Feb. 17.

Lindsey Media is seeking temporary associates for New York Fashion Week, taking place February 10-15, 2023. This is a four-week contract starting January 23 and ending February 17.

Responsibilities
• Sending invites to key VIPs via LaunchMetrics
• Tracking, recording, and reporting RSVPs
• Work with Operations Coordinator to receive and forward inquiries as needed

Requirements:
• At least 1 year of experience in fashion public relations (internships or full-time work experience)
• LaunchMetrics experience is mandatory
• Excellent writing and client relations skills
• Proficient in Microsoft Office and Google Workspace applications
• Availability during all nights and weekends from 1/23/23 - 2/17/23

Compensation: $750/week

To Apply: Please send your resume to sam@lindsey.media.

@lindsey.media

