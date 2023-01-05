Lindsey Media Is Seeking Fashion Week Assistants In New York, NY

Lindsey Media is a fashion and lifestyle communications firm founded in 2020 by Lindsey Solomon based in NYC. The Fashion Week Assistants must be available from Jan. 23 - Feb. 17.

Lindsey Media is seeking temporary associates for New York Fashion Week, taking place February 10-15, 2023. This is a four-week contract starting January 23 and ending February 17.

Responsibilities

• Sending invites to key VIPs via LaunchMetrics

• Tracking, recording, and reporting RSVPs

• Work with Operations Coordinator to receive and forward inquiries as needed



Requirements:

• At least 1 year of experience in fashion public relations (internships or full-time work experience)

• LaunchMetrics experience is mandatory

• Excellent writing and client relations skills

• Proficient in Microsoft Office and Google Workspace applications

• Availability during all nights and weekends from 1/23/23 - 2/17/23



Compensation: $750/week



To Apply: Please send your resume to sam@lindsey.media.



@lindsey.media