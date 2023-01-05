Lindsey Media Is Seeking Fashion Week Assistants In New York, NY
Lindsey Media is seeking temporary associates for New York Fashion Week, taking place February 10-15, 2023. This is a four-week contract starting January 23 and ending February 17.
Responsibilities
• Sending invites to key VIPs via LaunchMetrics
• Tracking, recording, and reporting RSVPs
• Work with Operations Coordinator to receive and forward inquiries as needed
Requirements:
• At least 1 year of experience in fashion public relations (internships or full-time work experience)
• LaunchMetrics experience is mandatory
• Excellent writing and client relations skills
• Proficient in Microsoft Office and Google Workspace applications
• Availability during all nights and weekends from 1/23/23 - 2/17/23
Compensation: $750/week
To Apply: Please send your resume to sam@lindsey.media.
