Loewe Is Releasing a 'Howl's Moving Castle' Collection

Creative director Jonathan Anderson called the beloved film "one of my favorite Miyazaki creations."

Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe is teaming up with Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli one last time, but it's going out on a high note with a capsule inspired by "Howl's Moving Castle". 

Creative director Jonathan Anderson — who called the beloved film "one of my favorite [Hayao] Miyazaki creations" — reimagined some of the most recognizable characters and scenes from the animation across ready-to-wear, handbags and accessories. 

"The world we are living in needs a counteract: not as an escape, but as a different outlook," Anderson said in a statement. "This, to me, is what Hayao Miyazaki's animated films for Studio Ghibli are about: a commentary on the moment and an alternative to it, always heartfelt, fulfilling, full of fantasy and sentiment."

The collection retains Loewe's distinct feel, featuring many of its signature styles, from its Puzzle to the Amazona. There's also a selection of small leather goods, like intricately crafted keychains and wallets, as well as a scented candle, jumpers, jackets and shirts, all with special raffia or feather appliqués and homages to key characters like Sophie, Howl, the fire demon Calcifer, Markl, Heen, Turnip Head and the Witch of Waste. Prices range from $155 (for personalization) to $3,300 (for bags), with apparel starting at $420.

Loewe's "Howl's Moving Castle" capsule drops on Feb. 2 globally, with a pre-sale opening up online the day before for registered clients. (Pro tip: You can sign up on loewe.com.) Who better to front the campaign than brand ambassador Taylor Russell, and who better to capture her than Juergen Teller? See the lookbook — plus all the product — below.

Loewe Howls Moving Castle Collaboration 18

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe Howls Moving Castle Collaboration 19

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe Howls Moving Castle Collaboration 20

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe Howls Moving Castle Collaboration 2

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe Howls Moving Castle Collaboration 16

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe Howls Moving Castle Collaboration 17

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe Howls Moving Castle Collaboration 15

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe Howls Moving Castle Collaboration 21

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe Howls Moving Castle Collaboration 6

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe Howls Moving Castle Collaboration 5

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe Howls Moving Castle Collaboration 1

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe Howls Moving Castle Collaboration 3

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe Howls Moving Castle Collaboration 7

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe Howls Moving Castle Collaboration 11

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe Howls Moving Castle Collaboration 12

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe Howls Moving Castle Collaboration 14

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe Howls Moving Castle Collaboration 10

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe Howls Moving Castle Collaboration 4

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe Howls Moving Castle Collaboration 8

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe Howls Moving Castle Collaboration 9

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe Howls Moving Castle Collaboration 13

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Juergen Teller/Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_SS23_HMC_COMPLIMENTARY_CONTENT_RGB_CROPPED_4X5_17

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_SS23_HMC_COMPLIMENTARY_CONTENT_RGB_CROPPED_4X5_15

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_SS23_HMC_COMPLIMENTARY_CONTENT_RGB_CROPPED_4X5_14

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_SS23_HMC_COMPLIMENTARY_CONTENT_RGB_CROPPED_4X5_9

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_SS23_HMC_COMPLIMENTARY_CONTENT_RGB_CROPPED_4X5_12

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_SS23_HMC_COMPLIMENTARY_CONTENT_RGB_CROPPED_4X5_7

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_SS23_HMC_COMPLIMENTARY_CONTENT_RGB_CROPPED_4X5_8

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_SS23_HMC_COMPLIMENTARY_CONTENT_RGB_CROPPED_4X5_6

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_SS23_HMC_COMPLIMENTARY_CONTENT_RGB_CROPPED_4X5_5

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_SS23_HMC_COMPLIMENTARY_CONTENT_RGB_CROPPED_4X5_2

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_SS23_HMC_COMPLIMENTARY_CONTENT_RGB_CROPPED_4X5_3

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_SS23_HMC_COMPLIMENTARY_CONTENT_RGB_CROPPED_4X5_1

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_SS23_HMC_CLOSE_UPS_RGB_CROPPED_4X5_15

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_SS23_HMC_CLOSE_UPS_RGB_CROPPED_4X5_17

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_SS23_HMC_CLOSE_UPS_RGB_CROPPED_4X5_12

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_SS23_HMC_CLOSE_UPS_RGB_CROPPED_4X5_4

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_SS23_HMC_CLOSE_UPS_RGB_CROPPED_5X4_8

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_HOWLS_MOVING_CASTLE_2123 ret

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_HOWLS_MOVING_CASTLE_2068 ret

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_HOWLS_MOVING_CASTLE_2037 ret

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_HOWLS_MOVING_CASTLE_1924 ret

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_HOWLS_MOVING_CASTLE_2054 ret

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_HOWLS_MOVING_CASTLE_1998 ret

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_HOWLS_MOVING_CASTLE_1876 ret

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_HOWLS_MOVING_CASTLE_1893 ret

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

LOEWE_HOWLS_MOVING_CASTLE_1996 ret

Loewe x "Howl's Moving Castle". Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

