Loewe Is Releasing a 'Howl's Moving Castle' Collection

Loewe is teaming up with Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli one last time, but it's going out on a high note with a capsule inspired by "Howl's Moving Castle".

Creative director Jonathan Anderson — who called the beloved film "one of my favorite [Hayao] Miyazaki creations" — reimagined some of the most recognizable characters and scenes from the animation across ready-to-wear, handbags and accessories.

"The world we are living in needs a counteract: not as an escape, but as a different outlook," Anderson said in a statement. "This, to me, is what Hayao Miyazaki's animated films for Studio Ghibli are about: a commentary on the moment and an alternative to it, always heartfelt, fulfilling, full of fantasy and sentiment."

The collection retains Loewe's distinct feel, featuring many of its signature styles, from its Puzzle to the Amazona. There's also a selection of small leather goods, like intricately crafted keychains and wallets, as well as a scented candle, jumpers, jackets and shirts, all with special raffia or feather appliqués and homages to key characters like Sophie, Howl, the fire demon Calcifer, Markl, Heen, Turnip Head and the Witch of Waste. Prices range from $155 (for personalization) to $3,300 (for bags), with apparel starting at $420.

Loewe's "Howl's Moving Castle" capsule drops on Feb. 2 globally, with a pre-sale opening up online the day before for registered clients. (Pro tip: You can sign up on loewe.com.) Who better to front the campaign than brand ambassador Taylor Russell, and who better to capture her than Juergen Teller? See the lookbook — plus all the product — below.

