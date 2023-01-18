Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

L’Officiel USA Is Hiring A Senior Editor In New York, NY

Born in Paris and raised in America, L’OFFICIEL USA is part of a leading global network of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle magazines.
Lofficiel_logo.svg

The senior editor brings a wealth of contacts across culture, pop culture, and the arts, in addition to having a stable of writers to tap for feature profiles across print and digital. This journalist will assign and edit features across the magazine’s local US content, contribute to L'OFFICIEL's global shared content, and contribute to LOFFICIELUSA.com.

Key Responsibilities:
● Attend weekly global editorial meetings and pitch ideas for both the global portion of the magazine and the local US portion
● Assign, edit, and file ambitious stories in a timely manner to ensure global and local print deadlines are met
● Brainstorm heds/deks, captions, and coverlines for each issue, as needed.
● Assist with issue close.
● Oversee the rollout of print content across digital and social platforms
● Brainstorm, pitch, and write digital-first features and develop editorial series for LOFFICIELUSA.com.
● Attend traffic analytics calls, keeping in mind high-performing content when pitching and assigning future stories.
● Collaborate with EIC on partnership content projects as needed
● Adhere to budget, contracts, and invoicing protocols
● Represent L’OFFICIEL at press events and on advertising calls as needed

Qualifications: 4-7 years of experience in an assigning editor role at a culture, news, or fashion media company. Hybrid print & digital experience required.

Compensation: $50-80,000 per year

To apply, please submit a resume and cover letter to a.kelly@lofficielusa.com

About L'OFFICIEL USA:
Born in Paris and raised in America, L’OFFICIEL USA is part of a leading global network of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle magazines that publishes eight issues annually, including our biannual L'OFFICIEL Art issue. Steeped in the history of French fashion and adding the perspective of the moment’s most exciting cultural figures, the magazine offers visually beautiful, thought-provoking stories that inspire. L’OFFICIEL USA is dedicated to providing readers with vibrant and intelligent features, the latest news, and articles reflecting an inclusive, dynamic, and global community.

