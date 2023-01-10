Skip to main content

In Lieu of a New Creative Director, Louis Vuitton Taps KidSuper's Colm Dillane for Upcoming Menswear Presentation

The designer will serve as part of a collective of creative contributors for the show, alongside French filmmakers Michel and Olivier Gondry.
Louis Vuitton hasn't enlisted a new creative director since the sudden death of Virgil Abloh in November 2021. Over a year later — and still without a permanent menswear designer — the brand is introducing an entirely new concept for Paris Men's Fashion Week.

For the Fall 2023 showcases from Jan. 17 to 22, the French luxury house is teaming up with a number of creatives, WWD reports. The "contributor collective" consists of French filmmakers Michel and Olivier Gondry; stylist and Off-White successor Ibrahim "Ib" Kamara; L.A.-based visual director Lina Kutsovskaya and a "world-famous music star" yet to be revealed. There will also be a guest runway designer, a first for Louis Vuitton: American creative and KidSuper founder Colm Dillane. 

Though Dillane only has two previous Paris Fashion Weeks under his belt, Vogue writes that he has been "secretly embedded in the design studio these past few months." 

The men's show marks a continuation of the brand's collaborative concept already seen in the last two seasons, similar to Louis Vuitton's Spring 2023 presentation with performance elements – dancers, a live orchestra, FAMU's marching band and rapper Kendrick Lamar.

When asked by WWD about Dillane onboarding as the house's long-term successor, chairman and chief executive officer Michael Burke said: "I think the 19th will tell us that."

