Lucas Bravo Is Model Material at the Louis-Gabriel Nouchi Fall 2023 Runway Show

"Le Chef Hot" got a new job.
Lucas Bravo Emily in Paris Lgn Louis Gabriel Nouchi Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Mens 2

When Lucas Bravo isn't being a hot French chef or making Emily Cooper fall madly in love with him, he's picking up an entirely new side hustle — while still being hot.

The actor stepped out of the "Emily In Paris" universe and onto the runway as a model for Louis-Gabriel Nouchi's Fall 2023 debut during Paris Fashion Week Men's. Bravo opened the show in a gray double-breasted coat styled with a white button-up peaking from underneath and a gray satin tie. 

Lucas Bravo Emily in Paris Lgn Louis Gabriel Nouchi Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Mens 3
In line with the show's theme, inspired by Bret Easton Ellis' novel-turned-cult film "American Psycho," Bravo donned shiny latex gloves and blood splattered across his face. He also sported a slightly deranged stare and curled-up smirk as he made his way down the catwalk. 

He wasn't the only on-screen heartthrob to join the Fall 2023 cast: Stefano Gianino — best known as Jennifer Coolidge's side love interest and would-be killer (spoiler?) on "The White Lotus" — also walked the show in a baggy baby blue suit and a draped, asymmetrical mesh top.

Stefano Gianino White Lotus Lgn Louis Gabriel Nouchi Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Mens 1

It was a good day for TV hotties. 

