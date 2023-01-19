Lucas Bravo Is Model Material at the Louis-Gabriel Nouchi Fall 2023 Runway Show

Photo: Imaxtree

When Lucas Bravo isn't being a hot French chef or making Emily Cooper fall madly in love with him, he's picking up an entirely new side hustle — while still being hot.

The actor stepped out of the "Emily In Paris" universe and onto the runway as a model for Louis-Gabriel Nouchi's Fall 2023 debut during Paris Fashion Week Men's. Bravo opened the show in a gray double-breasted coat styled with a white button-up peaking from underneath and a gray satin tie.

Photo: Imaxtree

In line with the show's theme, inspired by Bret Easton Ellis' novel-turned-cult film "American Psycho," Bravo donned shiny latex gloves and blood splattered across his face. He also sported a slightly deranged stare and curled-up smirk as he made his way down the catwalk.

He wasn't the only on-screen heartthrob to join the Fall 2023 cast: Stefano Gianino — best known as Jennifer Coolidge's side love interest and would-be killer (spoiler?) on "The White Lotus" — also walked the show in a baggy baby blue suit and a draped, asymmetrical mesh top.

Photo: Imaxtree

It was a good day for TV hotties.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.