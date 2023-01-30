The Actually-Cute Sneakers My F*cked Up Feet Love

They’re not orthopedic, but they might as well be.



I have really flat feet. Like, if there was a draft, they'd immediately send me home (for a myriad of other reasons, too, but I digress.) As I've gotten older, my feet have caused me a bunch of problems, which has led to a life devoid of heels and strappy thin-soled sandals and the like. Sure, there are more cool sneaker options than ever, but anyone who has ever thrown on a pair of Converse or Vans knows there's essentially no support.

There's a wealth of orthopedic shoes out there meant for people like me, but most of them are… heinously ugly. (No offense.) All my love to the people keeping those brands in business, but I want — nay, need cuter options. Enter Lululemon's Blissfeel Running Shoe.

I wear these whenever I have to walk somewhere that's more than five minutes away, and my feet are a lot less angry at me. They're stupid comfortable and supportive. The foam cushioning means that every time my foot makes an impact on hard concrete, it's like I'm walking on a cloud. Even the top of the shoe is meant to cradle the foot and become an extension of it. They're designed to help runners, but they're just as good for running errands.

Lululemon Blissfeel Running Shoe, $99 (from $148), available here (Size 5-12.)

I'm usually a 9 and had to half-size up, so take that into consideration when you're shopping. I went with the black so they'd fit seamlessly into my Hot Topic-lite wardrobe, but there's a variety of bright colors that would look cute with even the frilliest of dresses.

The last concert I went to (Rina Sawayama — to say she was perfect is a huge understatement), I had to vacate my perfect spot in front of the stage to lean against a wall and give my aching feet a break. I can't wait for my next one (Tove Lo, who I'm assuming will also be perfect) where I'll be front row, in my Blissfeels, basically pain-free.

Please note: This product was gifted. Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way do either affect our editorial decision-making.

