Meg Is Hiring Sales Associates / Stylists In Toronto, Canada (Full-Time and Part-Time)

At Meg, our sales associates/stylists are the core of our brand, emitting our culture of women's empowerment, fashion, and creativity while executing the highest levels of customer service. The stylist’s role primarily focuses on driving sales through delivery and maintenance of our luxury clientele service levels, building new client relationships, and continuing to grow overall brand awareness through these relationships.



We are looking for full-time stylists to work out of our Toronto, Canada location, 5 days a week, as well as part-time stylists to work 2-3 days a week. This position is flexible and can be a mixture of weekend and weekdays. If this sounds like you, we would love for you to join our team!



Qualifications:

● Luxury retail or high-end boutique experience

● A commitment to delivering top-notch, personalized customer service

● A love of fashion and a solid knowledge of contemporary and independent designers

● An awareness and appreciation of the Meg brand

● Excellent organization skills

● Inventory management experience

● Order fulfillment experience

● Especially qualified associates also have experience with retaining clients and providing personal shopping

● Experience working with Shopify POS and backend strongly preferred



When submitting your resume, save the file name as the position you are applying for and your full name. Please provide a cover letter telling us about you, why you want to work for Meg, and anything else you'd want us to know.



Please send applications to toronto@megshops.com.



Pay is $20 to $25 per hour, based on experience.



@megest1994