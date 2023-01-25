Great Outfits in Fashion History: Michelle Yeoh's Fur-Trimmed Jacket at the 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' Premiere

The "warm and fuzzy" statement coat got a red carpet makeover back in '00.

Photo: Vince Bucci/Newsmakers

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Michelle Yeoh is, and will always be, an award-winner in our eyes — and not just at the Golden Globes. She's been a fashion superstar since she hit it big with the 1997 film "Tomorrow Never Dies."

The year 2000 was no different: On Dec. 5, the actor appeared at the premiere of Ang Lee's "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" in Beverly Hills in a bright yellow leather jacket with a matching fur trim, layered over a sequin mock-neck top, and styled with snakeskin pants and black pumps. She wore her hair and her full fringe pin-straight, with subtle eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and a pink lip.

Photo: Vince Bucci/Newsmakers

The fuzzy shearling jacket isn't a new trend, but a consistent favorite from the archives, known for turning heads even in the colder months. Like Yeoh's red carpet pick, the style comes in many colorways and patterns that can be worn with just about any outfit.

Though we can't necessarily shop Yeoh's exact jacket from the 2000s, scroll to see where you can find similar options, below.

