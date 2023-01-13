Must Read: Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons In Conversation, Why The TikTok Beauty Collab Model Isn't Working

Photo: Sean Zanni/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons discuss fashion, business and the future

For Vogue, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons sat down ahead of Prada's Fall 2023 men's show to discuss the work they have done together since 2020, as well as what comes next for the duo. Prada said, "We are a company that is making money by selling expensive clothes [...] So pretending [by creating] useless stuff? I think it is better to do something that makes sense to people [...] This doesn't mean we don't have to be creative — but we have to be creative in a way that is real and human. {Vogue}

Why the TikTok beauty collab model isn't working

For Glossy, Liz Flora gives a brief history of the once-successful beauty YouTuber brand model and explains why TikTokers don't have the same pull for consumers. In tandem with Morphe announcing it was closing all U.S. stores, it was also revealed that Selfless by Hyram and Addison Rae's Item Beauty are being dropped by Sephora. "The space is already crowded and there is rising consumer fatigue and skepticism with each new influencer brand launched," said Ryan Nelson, co-founder and celebrity brand expert at VC studio and brand incubator Jobi. "Gone are the days where you can launch a mediocre product and gain success by pairing it with whatever influencer you happen to strike a deal with." {Glossy}

Men's Fashion Week brings renewed optimism

With the COVID-19 pandemic, social and political uncertainties, the ongoing war in Ukraine, rising inflation and more, the fashion industry as a whole has been facing challenges. As Milan Men's Fashion Week begins, there are some promising changes, such as China re-opening its borders and a strengthening of the U.S. market, to bolster confidence. Serge Brunschwig, chairman and CEO of Fendi said consumers can expect "a strong return, maybe with a few bumps on the way, but the market will be back just like the U.S." {WWD}

Patagonia and Samsung team up for new washing machine

The latest fashion and high-tech collaboration is the new Patagonia- and Samsung-created washing machine. The two companies came together last year to work on a solution to microplastics that come out of clothing in the wash and eventually end up in our oceans, food and more. "A breakthrough in the fight against microplastics, the Less Microfiber Cycle cuts microplastic emissions by up to 54%," Samsung said in a release. {Business of Fashion}

