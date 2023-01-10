Must Read: Moda Operandi Launches Beauty, Defining Nonbinary Work Attire

Photo: Courtesy of Moda Operandi

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Moda Operandi launches beauty category

The fashion e-retailer known for its trunk-show model is aiming to be the "industry authority on luxury beauty." It now offers a range of 55 skin-care, fragrance, makeup, haircare and body-care brands. "There are so many beautiful products in the world—and as a former magazine editor, I have seen, tried, and written about thousands of them. But now [...] I have the privilege of handpicking only the very best," said Jessica Matlin, Moda Operandi's beauty director. You can shop the new category at ModaOperandi.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Defining nonbinary work attire

For The New York Times, Shane O'Neill asks the question, "What should you wear to work if you're nonbinary?" El Layla Johnson, a former restaurant server and current therapist said, "I think people treat me with more dignity when I dress more masculinely, but people are way nicer to me when I dress more femininely." Richard Thompson Ford, a Stanford Law School professor explained that since the definition of "gendered dress" is ever-changing, and there is lack of inclusion in employment discrimination laws, there isn't a solid answer for what is considered work-appropriate for nonbinary people. {The New York Times}

How Black female basketball coaches express their personal style from the sidelines

For Andscape, Mia Berry spotlights Black female coaches in women's college basketball and explores why self-expression on the sidelines is so important to them and their style. Julie Henderson, who helps to style her friend and Notre Dame head coach Neile Ivey said, "I think part of her power and part of her magic is getting dressed in her power suits, in her battle suits. I want her clothes to enable her to do all that she [needs to] on the court." {Andscape}

