The Mulberry x Miffy Lunar New Year Collab Is Just Too Good

Since its inception in the '60s, Sanrio has stood the test of time, with its adorable Japanese icons remaining some of fashion's most sought-after characters. There's always some sort of Sanrio-designer collab on the market — and yet, it's one of those things that I'll never (and I mean, never) get sick of.

I felt that when I opened my email on the first Tuesday of the new year and saw a press release from Mulberry announcing a partnership with none other than Miffy the Dutch bunny. Now, there are a lot of "Year of the Rabbit" collections happening in 2023, but this particular one sits pretty and high in my starred inbox.

The 24-piece capsule features a series of bags (including a Miffy-stamped Bayswater!) and kitschy accessories, from key charms to phone cases to AirPod holders. Though it was extremely difficult to scroll through the site without being reminded of my lack of funds to cop all of it, I was immediately enamored by the mini Billie, which I love for many reasons: its teeny-tiny size, the bright orange-and-blue colorway, the Miffy bunnies peaking from behind the handle – ahhhh!

Mulberry Miffy Billie Mini Pouch Coral Orange Silky Calf, $455, available here Photo: Courtesy of Mulberry

Now, I don't have Mulberry x Miffy money, nor is my Chinese zodiac sign even a rabbit. (I'm a dragon, for the record.) The most I could get my hands on is probably this small white canvas tote bag for $50 (and I actually might). But honestly, this miniature purse is really making me second-guess whether I should indulge in even more credit card debt... A girl can dream, right?

Mulberry Miffy Billie Mini Pouch Coral Orange Silky Calf, $455, available here.

