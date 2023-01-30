Tiffany & Co. Is Collaborating With Nike

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Two of the world's most popular brands are matching up for what's sure to be a buzzy collaboration.

After rumors of pair-up had been circulating for weeks, Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications at Tiffany & Co. (and son of LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault), appeared to confirm that the jewelry brand was working with Nike on product — most likely a sneaker. Neither brand has confirmed these details with Fashionista.

Sole Retriever previously reported that the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low 1837 will be released this spring, for a retail price around $400.

Collaborations continue to be a popular strategy for brands looking to generate buzz. It seems to be working for LVMH, which acquired Tiffany & Co. in 2019: Since Arnault took over, the brand has released capsules with Supreme and Fendi, created special jewelry for CryptoPunks NFT holders and featured Beyoncé and Jay-Z in a campaign.

While collaborations aren't new to the LVMH playbook, Tiffany & Co. is the latest brand in the portfolio to pick up strong momentum, thanks in part to this department. If this partnership with Tiffany & Co, is anything like the recent Louis Vuitton pair-up, this will be a Nike shoe for the ages.

