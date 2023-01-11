Must Read: P&G Beauty acquires Mielle Organics, Retrofête was the 'It' Girl New Year's uniform

Photo: Courtesy of Mielle

P&G Beauty acquires Mielle Organics

P&G Beauty announced that it has signed an official deal with Black-owned hair-care brand Mielle Organics following its rapid, social media-fueled growth. The news comes days after its rosemary mint oil made headlines as longtime fans voiced concerns that the product's recent adoption by white women could make it less available to core customers or even lead to a change in formula. The new partnership, under an undisclosed sum, will increase the availability of products and there are no plans to change formulas. "Mielle remains committed to leading with purpose and impact and serving as a beacon in historically underserved communities...expanding our impact in Black and brown communities will become an even greater focus in the years ahead," co-founder Melvin Rodriguez said in a statement. {WWD}

How Retrofête became the "it" girl NYE uniform

Glossy's Sara Spruch-Feiner reports on the New York-based label Retrofête and how it became the latest cult-favorite shop ahead of new year celebrations for 2023. The site's wide selection of sparkles and glitz made it a go-to for many to channel "main character" energy on the holiday, including Shay Mitchell, Alessandra Ambrosio and Cardi B. {Glossy}

Why it's so hard for fashion retailers to succeed in beauty

For Business of Fashion, Rachel Strugatz reports on online fashion retailers' new ventures into the beauty space, noting that many are struggling to sell products. "I don't think it’s an automatic 'plug in' and it's just going to sell," Manola Soler, senior director at Alvarez & Marsal Consumer Retail Group, tells Strugatz. "All of these luxury sites have an authority and a voice they've developed in terms of fashion [but] how much does that translate to beauty?" {Business of Fashion}

Ugg Launches Collaboration with Madhappy

Ugg teamed up with fashion and lifestyle brand Madhappy, reinterpreting the footwear brand's ubiquitous Classic Ultra Mini silhouette in five colorways and collab-exclusive motifs. The collection is available for purchase starting Jan. 19 on madhappy.com and ugg.com. The Ugg Fifth Avenue flagship in New York City will also carry the styles starting Jan. 26. {Fashionista Inbox}

