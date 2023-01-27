The Best Street Style Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023 Rejects Minimalism

The fashion at the haute couture shows is anything but simple. These collections spotlight and celebrate the highest degrees of craftsmanship and the finest materials available to designers. Even when the designs are pared-back, they're undeniably spectacular. (See: Fendi Haute Couture Spring 2023.)

This season felt even more heightened, with each debut impressing more than the last, from Schiaparelli's viral faux taxidermy to Viktor & Rolf's cheekily off-kilter ball gowns. And those that land that coveted invitation to attend the shows were on the same page. You had Doja Cat, covering herself in 30,000 Swarovski crystals, then following that up with a falsie goatee in response to commenters saying the look was missing eyelashes. Then you had the rest of the guests and models, photographed all over Paris in shapely coats, eye-grabbing accessories and even evening wear with the sun still out — pretty much the opposite of minimalism.

See all the best street style from the Spring 2023 haute couture shows in Paris below.

