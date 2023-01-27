Skip to main content
The Best Street Style Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023 Rejects Minimalism

See the best looks from outside the shows.

Photo: Imaxtree

The fashion at the haute couture shows is anything but simple. These collections spotlight and celebrate the highest degrees of craftsmanship and the finest materials available to designers. Even when the designs are pared-back, they're undeniably spectacular. (See: Fendi Haute Couture Spring 2023.) 

This season felt even more heightened, with each debut impressing more than the last, from Schiaparelli's viral faux taxidermy to Viktor & Rolf's cheekily off-kilter ball gowns. And those that land that coveted invitation to attend the shows were on the same page. You had Doja Cat, covering herself in 30,000 Swarovski crystals, then following that up with a falsie goatee in response to commenters saying the look was missing eyelashes. Then you had the rest of the guests and models, photographed all over Paris in shapely coats, eye-grabbing accessories and even evening wear with the sun still out — pretty much the opposite of minimalism. 

See all the best street style from the Spring 2023 haute couture shows in Paris below.

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 13

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 18

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 16

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 19

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 15

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 17

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 20

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 21

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 22

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 1

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 4

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 23

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 14

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 8

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 2

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 11

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 12
Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 9

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 3

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 5

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 6

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 7

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Haute Couture Street Style 10

On the street at Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2023. Photo: Imaxtree

