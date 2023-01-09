Skip to main content
Tracee Ellis Ross's Pattern Beauty Debuts First Hair Tool

Tracee Ellis Ross's Pattern Beauty Debuts First Hair Tool

"Little did I know, it takes two years to make something that plugs into a wall," says Ellis Ross.

Photo: Nadine Ijewere for Pattern Beauty

"Little did I know, it takes two years to make something that plugs into a wall," says Ellis Ross.

Tracee Ellis Ross's brand Pattern Beauty is continuing to blow up the textured hair-care category — this time quite literally, with the launch of its inaugural hair tool, a blow-dryer created with the "curl-conscious consumer" at top of mind.

The tool, which retails for $189, features four attachments: a diffuser, a brush, a wide-tooth comb (inspired by the brand's existing wide-tooth comb) and a nozzle. It also includes a professional-grade engine, three heat settings, two speed settings and a cool-shot button. Per a press release, its focus is on quick-drying hair while minimizing frizz, reducing damage and preserving the curl pattern. 

A hair dryer specifically designed for coily, curly and tight textured hair has been a goal since Pattern Beauty's launch three years ago, harkening back to Ellis Ross's own past frustrations with hot tools that damaged her hair and curl pattern. The tool's careful development took time; as Ellis Ross put it during a press event celebrating the launch on Monday, "Little did I know, it takes two years to make something that plugs into a wall."

pattern beauty blow dryer and attachments

"One of the biggest things is that I had a negative relationship with heat and I really longed to reframe [that]," said Ellis Ross of the inspiration behind the tool. Every aspect of the dryer was intentional, from precise temperature settings to gentle, curl-minded attachments. Ellis Ross believes in purpose-driven product development, "not just innovation for innovation's sake," she says.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The tool was designed to be lightweight but still feel substantial, and a portable size that's not so small it can't also pack the power of a pro-grade motor. Each of the attachments clicks on and stays in place unless the release buttons are pressed, a touch that came from Ellis Ross's own frustration of having other tools' combs break or fall off while in use.

The celebrity CEO and founder is also particularly proud of marrying form and function with the blow-dryer — and the fact that the the entire device, including its electrical cord, is a beautiful, creamy brown hue (dubbed "carmella" by the brand).

pattern blow dryer tracee ellis ross

Alongside the new tool, Pattern Beauty is also entering the heat-care product category via a new Heat Protectant mist and lightweight Shine Spray (meant to be used on either heat-styled or air-dried hair).

Pattern Beauty Heat Protectant Spray, $20
Pattern Beauty Shine Spray, $20

The Pattern Beauty Blow Dryer is available exclusively on PatternBeauty.com, retailing for $189; both styling products are also already available for purchase for $20 each.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way do either affect our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

tracee-ellis-ross-pattern-beauty-1-promo
Beauty

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Adding a Whole Bunch of New Products and Tools to Pattern Beauty's Lineup

The actress and beauty founder also posted a personal message to fans about Pattern's "Phase 2" and the importance of celebrating the beauty of Blackness.

By Stephanie Saltzman
tracee-ellis-ross-pattern-beauty
Beauty

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Bringing the World the Celebrity Beauty Brand It Actually Needs

Meet Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross, a line of hair-care products "specifically for curly, coily and tight textured hair."

By Stephanie Saltzman
Bread 1
Beauty

Meet BREAD, the Black-Owned Australian Curl-Care Brand That's Set to Disrupt Sephora's Hair Aisle

"We want to be a brand that helps to redefine what 'aspirational' means for textured hair, and that includes normalizing certain styles of hair and building up all kinds of textures of hair as aspirational."

By Stephanie Saltzman
Tracee-Ellis-Ross-Elle-State-of-Black-beauty-promo
Beauty

Tracee Ellis Ross Stars on Elle.com's Inaugural 'State of Black Beauty' Cover

The Pattern founder also speaks candidly to interviewer Kerry Washington about celebrating Black beauty as part of Elle.com's new ongoing franchise.

By Stephanie Saltzman