Tracee Ellis Ross's Pattern Beauty Debuts First Hair Tool

Tracee Ellis Ross's brand Pattern Beauty is continuing to blow up the textured hair-care category — this time quite literally, with the launch of its inaugural hair tool, a blow-dryer created with the "curl-conscious consumer" at top of mind.

The tool, which retails for $189, features four attachments: a diffuser, a brush, a wide-tooth comb (inspired by the brand's existing wide-tooth comb) and a nozzle. It also includes a professional-grade engine, three heat settings, two speed settings and a cool-shot button. Per a press release, its focus is on quick-drying hair while minimizing frizz, reducing damage and preserving the curl pattern.

A hair dryer specifically designed for coily, curly and tight textured hair has been a goal since Pattern Beauty's launch three years ago, harkening back to Ellis Ross's own past frustrations with hot tools that damaged her hair and curl pattern. The tool's careful development took time; as Ellis Ross put it during a press event celebrating the launch on Monday, "Little did I know, it takes two years to make something that plugs into a wall."

Photo: Courtesy of Pattern Beauty

"One of the biggest things is that I had a negative relationship with heat and I really longed to reframe [that]," said Ellis Ross of the inspiration behind the tool. Every aspect of the dryer was intentional, from precise temperature settings to gentle, curl-minded attachments. Ellis Ross believes in purpose-driven product development, "not just innovation for innovation's sake," she says.

The tool was designed to be lightweight but still feel substantial, and a portable size that's not so small it can't also pack the power of a pro-grade motor. Each of the attachments clicks on and stays in place unless the release buttons are pressed, a touch that came from Ellis Ross's own frustration of having other tools' combs break or fall off while in use.

The celebrity CEO and founder is also particularly proud of marrying form and function with the blow-dryer — and the fact that the the entire device, including its electrical cord, is a beautiful, creamy brown hue (dubbed "carmella" by the brand).

Photo: Nadine Ijewere for Pattern Beauty

Alongside the new tool, Pattern Beauty is also entering the heat-care product category via a new Heat Protectant mist and lightweight Shine Spray (meant to be used on either heat-styled or air-dried hair).

The Pattern Beauty Blow Dryer is available exclusively on PatternBeauty.com, retailing for $189; both styling products are also already available for purchase for $20 each.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way do either affect our editorial decision-making.

