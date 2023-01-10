Paul Wilmot Communications Is Hiring A Public Relations Assistant Account Executive In New York, NY

Paul Wilmot Communications is looking for an ambitious and enthusiastic Public Relations Assistant Account Executive to join its expanding Fashion team, which works across men’s and women’s fashion and accessories brands. The ideal candidate will support the team with new launches, on-going product placement, press previews, large and small scale events, and manage sample trafficking and reporting on behalf of our clients.



Paul Wilmot Communications was established in 1997 in New York City. Over the course of the last 20 years, the agency has produced a significant public relations track record drawing from the highest profile fashion houses, prestige beauty brands, global consumer brands, retailers, and luxury lifestyle clientele. By cross-promoting within our divisions, PWC offers our clients access to new markets, thought leadership and increased visibility.



The ideal candidate for this role will possess a variety of experience across men's and women's fashion and accessories clientele, with a minimum of up to 1 year of experience in this area. This candidate will manage a comprehensive roster of editorial contacts spanning Assistant, Associate and Executive-level in the fashion, accessories and lifestyle press, and have the proven ability to pitch and secure product placement and ongoing editorial coverage on behalf of clients.



Responsibilities include:

● Support supervisor in maintaining aggressive account activity, using current PR plan as a framework

● Handle product pitching and continually update and monitor status reports to ensure the team’s pitching efforts are on track

● Assist account staff with daily duties of account management and client servicing in a timely and professional manner

● Keep track of sample inventories and manage the sample trafficking across multiple clients

● Monitor for press coverage daily, clip and send to clients and account teams in a timely manner

● Create and maintain media target lists for various clients and their differing projects and launches

● Manage the daily scheduling of client calls, internal and external meetings, virtual and in-person desksides and appointments, and collection previews

Handle client send outs for press and influencer seedings via shipping or messenger service

● Maintain monthly activity reports and ongoing credit charts, spearhead recap reports, expected coverage documents, and media briefings

● Responsible for keeping showroom merchandised and organized daily

● Support team with FOH production elements for events, fashion shows, and press trips

● Demonstrate excellent interpersonal communications skills, internally and externally, and present a level of discretion in interactions with editors, stylists, partners, and collaborators respecting embargo dates and NDAs

● Uphold a strong understanding of social and digital media and its overall importance with an awareness of influencers of the moment and their content and relevance to different brands



QUALIFICATIONS:

● Ideally have up to 1 year of professional or relevant internship experience

● Have knowledge of key fashion and lifestyle digital and print publications as well as influencers and social media platforms

● Highly developed sense of organization with attention to detail

● Demonstrate excellent interpersonal communication skills and superior professional email etiquette

● Must strive in a fast paced environment and be comfortable managing multiple projects at once

● Experience with media monitoring and events platforms like Cision, Muck Rack, Zkipster, Launchmetrics and proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and Google Workspace



The hiring compensation for this position ranges from $40,000-$47,000. The rate of pay offered will be dependent upon candidates’ relevant skills and experience.



To apply send resumes to pwc@paulwilmot.com



@paulwilmotcomm