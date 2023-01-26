Poppy Store Is Hiring An ECommerce Associate In California
Poppy Store is a luxe baby and childrenswear boutique with brick-and-mortar stores in Marin, Montecito, and Brentwood. The Poppy brand represents classic style, with a nod to European ease and urban functionality. From everyday essentials to playful partywear, Poppy exhibits an expertly curated collection of the best international brands in pint-sized fashions.
Job Description:
Poppy Store is seeking an organized and energetic part-time E-commerce Associate who is highly detail-oriented and excited to learn and grow. You will be supporting the e-commerce team with website uploads and maintenance, and supporting marketing efforts by uploading the Poppy blog. The position is an excellent opportunity to expand your skills in a collaborative and fast-paced fashion environment.
The ideal candidate is working toward a career in fashion E-commerce.
*PLEASE NOTE THIS IS STRICTLY AN E-COMMERCE ROLE*
Responsibilities:
● Organization of multi-brand product uploads including detailed product information and imagery
● Execute seasonal and in-season product uploads to Shopify website
● General website maintenance and organization within Shopify platform
● Liaise with the marketing team on timely and relevant marketing initiatives
● Image uploading in Later.com, dropbox, and delivery to internal team
● Ad hoc projects as needed
Qualifications/Skills:
● Experience in e-commerce
● Strong desire to learn and grow in fashion/retail e-commerce
● Outstanding organization skills
● Excellent verbal and written communication skills
● Exceptional level of attention to detail
● Knowledge in Shopify is required
● Knowledge in Later.com is a plus
● Knowledge in Lightspeed or similar POS platform is a plus
This is a remote role with ideal hours on west coast PST time and open to candidates in California only.
To apply, please send your resume and cover letter to sam@poppystores.com.
@poppy.stores