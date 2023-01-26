Poppy Store Is Hiring An ECommerce Associate In California

Poppy Store is a luxe baby and childrenswear boutique with brick-and-mortar stores in Marin, Montecito, and Brentwood. The Poppy brand represents classic style, with a nod to European ease and urban functionality. From everyday essentials to playful partywear, Poppy exhibits an expertly curated collection of the best international brands in pint-sized fashions.

Job Description:

Poppy Store is seeking an organized and energetic part-time E-commerce Associate who is highly detail-oriented and excited to learn and grow. You will be supporting the e-commerce team with website uploads and maintenance, and supporting marketing efforts by uploading the Poppy blog. The position is an excellent opportunity to expand your skills in a collaborative and fast-paced fashion environment.



The ideal candidate is working toward a career in fashion E-commerce.



*PLEASE NOTE THIS IS STRICTLY AN E-COMMERCE ROLE*



Responsibilities:

● Organization of multi-brand product uploads including detailed product information and imagery

● Execute seasonal and in-season product uploads to Shopify website

● General website maintenance and organization within Shopify platform

● Liaise with the marketing team on timely and relevant marketing initiatives

● Image uploading in Later.com, dropbox, and delivery to internal team

● Ad hoc projects as needed



Qualifications/Skills:

● Experience in e-commerce

● Strong desire to learn and grow in fashion/retail e-commerce

● Outstanding organization skills

● Excellent verbal and written communication skills

● Exceptional level of attention to detail

● Knowledge in Shopify is required

● Knowledge in Later.com is a plus

● Knowledge in Lightspeed or similar POS platform is a plus



This is a remote role with ideal hours on west coast PST time and open to candidates in California only.



To apply, please send your resume and cover letter to sam@poppystores.com.



@poppy.stores