Skip to main content

Purple Is the Trending Color on the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Move aside, Barbiecore pink.
selena gomez 2023 golden globes red carpet purple

Hollywood's most-watched celebs gathered on Jan. 10 at the 2023 Golden Globes Awards, and some swapped viral Barbiecore pink for something much more regal.

Purple, in a variety of shades, was the trending color on the Golden Globes red carpet. Sheryl Lee Ralph opted for a floor-hitting embellished gown by Aliétte (and rocked matching colored eye shadow for the finishing touch) in a vibrant jewel tone. Niecy Nash appeared in a rhinestone-studded Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, complete with a billowing cape, in a rich eggplant. Similarly, Selena Gomez's velvet Valentino number was washed in a deep, almost black ultraviolet, with lighter balloon sleeves. 

Though most gravitated towards deeper shades of purple, Kaley Cuoco hugged her baby bump in a tulle lilac dress by Vera Wang.

Scroll down to check out all the stars that made purple trend on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sheryl Lee Ralph

sheryl lee ralph golden globes 2023

Kaley Cuoco

kaley cuoco 2023 golden globes red carpet

Niecy Nash

niecy-nash-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Selena Gomez

selena-gomez-2023-golden-globes-red-carpet

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

golden globes best dressed
Style

The 16 Best Dressed Celebrities at the Golden Globes 2023

A moment for Sheryl Lee Ralph's purple gown and Seth Rogen's pink suit.

By Ana Colón
2019 golden globes awards dakota fanning armani prive
Style

The Hottest Trend on the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Was Bows

An excellent way to bring the holiday season into the new year.

By Tyler McCall
golden globes 2023 hed
Style

Every Look From the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

The award show returns with Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and more.

By Andrea Bossi
best beauty golden globes 2023 jenna ortega
Beauty

The 11 Best Beauty Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes

See all the stand-out hair and makeup moments, fresh from the red carpet.

By Stephanie Saltzman