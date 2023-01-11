Purple Is the Trending Color on the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet
Hollywood's most-watched celebs gathered on Jan. 10 at the 2023 Golden Globes Awards, and some swapped viral Barbiecore pink for something much more regal.
Purple, in a variety of shades, was the trending color on the Golden Globes red carpet. Sheryl Lee Ralph opted for a floor-hitting embellished gown by Aliétte (and rocked matching colored eye shadow for the finishing touch) in a vibrant jewel tone. Niecy Nash appeared in a rhinestone-studded Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, complete with a billowing cape, in a rich eggplant. Similarly, Selena Gomez's velvet Valentino number was washed in a deep, almost black ultraviolet, with lighter balloon sleeves.
Though most gravitated towards deeper shades of purple, Kaley Cuoco hugged her baby bump in a tulle lilac dress by Vera Wang.
Scroll down to check out all the stars that made purple trend on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet.
Recommended Articles
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Kaley Cuoco
Niecy Nash
Selena Gomez
Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.