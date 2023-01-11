Purple Is the Trending Color on the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hollywood's most-watched celebs gathered on Jan. 10 at the 2023 Golden Globes Awards, and some swapped viral Barbiecore pink for something much more regal.

Purple, in a variety of shades, was the trending color on the Golden Globes red carpet. Sheryl Lee Ralph opted for a floor-hitting embellished gown by Aliétte (and rocked matching colored eye shadow for the finishing touch) in a vibrant jewel tone. Niecy Nash appeared in a rhinestone-studded Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, complete with a billowing cape, in a rich eggplant. Similarly, Selena Gomez's velvet Valentino number was washed in a deep, almost black ultraviolet, with lighter balloon sleeves.

Though most gravitated towards deeper shades of purple, Kaley Cuoco hugged her baby bump in a tulle lilac dress by Vera Wang.

Scroll down to check out all the stars that made purple trend on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Niecy Nash

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.