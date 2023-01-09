Rebecca Taylor Is Shutting Down

After parent company Vince voted to close the label last year, it appears to be winding down operations.

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

After 27 years in business, Rebecca Taylor is set to close.

The romantic womenswear and lifestyle brand was founded by the designer of the same name in 1996. Over the years, it showed at New York Fashion Week, was nominated for a CFDA Award and opened stores. Taylor left the brand in 2019, and not long after, it was acquired by Vince.

The new parent company installed Club Monaco alum Steven Cateron as creative director in January 2020. For Spring 2022, the brand dropped "Taylor" from its name, opting to instead be simply Rebecca. However, the turnaround didn't go according to plan: Rebecca Taylor saw slower sales recently that sunk as much as 28%. In September, Vince decided to take some more drastic steps.

"In light of the continued challenging macroenvironment and after careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to exit the Rebecca Taylor business," Vince CEO Jack Schwefel said on a call with analysts last summer. "This decision will allow us to focus all of our resources on the growth and profitability of the Vince brand going forward."

According to LinkedIn, Cateron left the brand that month. The Rebecca Instagram account hasn't posted since then. And, following the completion of the sale of its intellectual property and certain related ancillary assets to RT IPCO, LLC in late December, it appears Rebecca Taylor is winding down business: Its e-commerce site is advertising a sale and that "All orders are final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged." Fashionista reached out to Rebecca and to Vince Holding Corp. for comment and will update this story accordingly.

