SANDRINE CHARLES CONSULTING IS SEEKING SS 23 INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY (PAID INTERNSHIP)
Sandrine Charles Consulting is looking for motivated, smart and ambitious interns for the FW22 semester.
Interns must be:
● Available 2-3 days a week in showroom from 9AM - 6PM
● Currently enrolled in college
● Should be passionate about fashion, lifestyle and beauty
● Ability to learn and take direction to enhance their skill set
● Previous fashion internship experience is preferred
● Potential to grow internally
Paid Internship
For applicants, email: office@sandrinecharles.com
Instagram @sandrinecharles, @sandrinecharlesconsulting