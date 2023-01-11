Skip to main content
SANDRINE CHARLES CONSULTING IS SEEKING SS 23 INTERNS IN NEW YORK, NY (PAID INTERNSHIP)

Sandrine Charles Consulting is a boutique Public Relations + Consulting Agency led by Sandrine Charles.
sandrine charles consulting logo

Sandrine Charles Consulting is looking for motivated, smart and ambitious interns for the FW22 semester.

Interns must be:
● Available 2-3 days a week in showroom from 9AM - 6PM
● Currently enrolled in college
● Should be passionate about fashion, lifestyle and beauty
● Ability to learn and take direction to enhance their skill set
● Previous fashion internship experience is preferred
● Potential to grow internally

Paid Internship

For applicants, email: office@sandrinecharles.com

Instagram @sandrinecharles, @sandrinecharlesconsulting

