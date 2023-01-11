Sepideh Moafi Honored Protestors in Iran With Her 2023 Golden Globes Dress

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Fashion has always been an outlet for stars to make a statement. And Sepideh Moafi took that up at the 2023 Golden Globes, relaying a message about standing in solidarity with protestors in Iran.

The Iranian-American actor — best known for her roles in "The L Word: Generation Q" and "Black Bird" — wore a black sequined long-sleeved gown with a high slit and oversized rosette at the hip, styled by Kevin Michael Ericson and made in collaboration with House of Milad and Amir Taghi to pay homage to the Women Life Freedom movement.

The floral detail features names of many of the people killed in the protests following Mahsa Amini's death in Persian calligraphy. On the red carpet, Moafi said: "There are many stories in this dress, but the most important of which is this flower, which represents a blooming Iran. It's colored red because we can't deny the amount of people who have died over the past 44 years under the Islamic Republic." She went on to explain that the four front petals represent those executed by hanging by the Islamic Republic Judiciary Committee.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The designer behind House of Milad shared thoughts on Instagram, writing: "Feeling an abundance of emotions that I'm having difficulty processing. Namely gratitude and grief... I wish I never had to write these names down. So many that shared last names. So many about whom we had written and shared posts… attempted to save from execution… artists, journalists, musicians, teachers, students, chefs, bloggers, designers, doctors, children, teenagers, brothers, sisters, friends, mothers, fathers……real humans. Revolutionary heroes that history will remember and honor forever."

