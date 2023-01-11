Skip to main content

Sepideh Moafi Honored Protestors in Iran With Her 2023 Golden Globes Dress

The rosette bears the name of those killed during the most recent revolution.
sepideh-moafi-goldenglobes

Fashion has always been an outlet for stars to make a statement. And Sepideh Moafi took that up at the 2023 Golden Globes, relaying a message about standing in solidarity with protestors in Iran.

The Iranian-American actor — best known for her roles in "The L Word: Generation Q" and "Black Bird" — wore a black sequined long-sleeved gown with a high slit and oversized rosette at the hip, styled by Kevin Michael Ericson and made in collaboration with House of Milad and Amir Taghi to pay homage to the Women Life Freedom movement. 

The floral detail features names of many of the people killed in the protests following Mahsa Amini's death in Persian calligraphy. On the red carpet, Moafi said: "There are many stories in this dress, but the most important of which is this flower, which represents a blooming Iran. It's colored red because we can't deny the amount of people who have died over the past 44 years under the Islamic Republic." She went on to explain that the four front petals represent those executed by hanging by the Islamic Republic Judiciary Committee. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sepideh Moafi Golden Globe Awards 2023

The designer behind House of Milad shared thoughts on Instagram, writing: "Feeling an abundance of emotions that I'm having difficulty processing. Namely gratitude and grief... I wish I never had to write these names down. So many that shared last names. So many about whom we had written and shared posts… attempted to save from execution… artists, journalists, musicians, teachers, students, chefs, bloggers, designers, doctors, children, teenagers, brothers, sisters, friends, mothers, fathers……real humans. Revolutionary heroes that history will remember and honor forever." 

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

golden globes 2023 jenny slate flower trend
Style

Stars Brought a Lot of Flower Power to the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Eddie Redmayne, Jenny Slate and more wore looks accented with flower appliqués.

By Angela Wei
golden-globes-auction-th
News

Condé Nast and eBay Will Auction Off 34 Black Gowns and Tuxedos From the Golden Globes to Benefit Time's Up

Starting Friday, Jan. 19, shoppers can bid on a piece of red carpet history.

By Maura Brannigan
golden globes best dressed
Style

The 16 Best Dressed Celebrities at the Golden Globes 2023

A moment for Sheryl Lee Ralph's purple gown and Seth Rogen's pink suit.

By Ana Colón
rihanna-golden-globes
Style

Rihanna Was Just a Little Fashionably Late to the Golden Globes

She made up for it with an epic Schiaparelli Haute Couture look.

By Angela Wei