19 Drop-Waist Dresses on Our 2023 Wishlist

There are tons of dresses on the market right now for just about every occasion, but our prediction is that, much like with our denim, we'll be swapping our high-waist silhouettes for a more refreshing alternative.

Yes, your dresses can also embody the low-slung effect sweeping bottoms across the nation.

Since Khaite's Resort 2022 collection and the release of Abercrombie & Fitch's TikTok-viral LBD over the summer, drop-waist dresses have become sought-after for their corset-like bodices and skirts starting at, or below, the hips. They'll usually come in full midi and maxi styles, but we've seen itty-bitty versions, too. And luckily, this silhouette pairs well to any moment and in every season.

Ahead, scroll through to find the drop-waist dress of your dreams, from Tanya Taylor to Christopher John Rogers and more.

