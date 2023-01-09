19 Drop-Waist Dresses on Our 2023 Wishlist
There are tons of dresses on the market right now for just about every occasion, but our prediction is that, much like with our denim, we'll be swapping our high-waist silhouettes for a more refreshing alternative.
Yes, your dresses can also embody the low-slung effect sweeping bottoms across the nation.
Since Khaite's Resort 2022 collection and the release of Abercrombie & Fitch's TikTok-viral LBD over the summer, drop-waist dresses have become sought-after for their corset-like bodices and skirts starting at, or below, the hips. They'll usually come in full midi and maxi styles, but we've seen itty-bitty versions, too. And luckily, this silhouette pairs well to any moment and in every season.
Ahead, scroll through to find the drop-waist dress of your dreams, from Tanya Taylor to Christopher John Rogers and more.
Abercrombie & Fitch Mixed Fabric Drop-Waist Maxi Dress, $96 (from $120), available here (sizes XXS-XL)
COS Shirred Midi Dress, $54 (from $135), available here (sizes XS-L)
Christopher John Rogers Printed Cotton-blend Organza Gown, $1,523 (from $3,045), available here (sizes XS-L)
Ganni Black Cotton Poplin Dress, $177 (from $295), available here (sizes 0-14)
Reformation Florissant Dress, $298, available here (sizes 0-12)
Anna Quan Panel-Detail Midi Dress, $463, available here (sizes 4-12)
Tanya Taylor Gabriella Dress, $195 (from $495), available here (sizes 0-22)
Shyanne Drop Waist Lace Button Front Maxi Dress, $70, available here (sizes XS-XXL)
Amy Lynn Tie Shoulder Midi Dress, $112, available here (sizes S-L)
Cafe Forgot X All Is A Gentle Spring Pleated Drop Waist Mini Dress, $915, available here (sizes XXS-XL)
Chloe Knotted Drop Waist Layered Maxi Dress, $812 (from $3,250), available here (sizes US 2-8)
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Selena Drop Waist Midi Dress, $695, available here (sizes US 00-16)
PatBo Dropped Waist Velvet Maxi Dress, $740, available here (sizes US 0-8)
Fanm Mon Finkie Dress, $322, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)
Khaite The Robyn Dress, $1,250 (from $2,500), available here (sizes US 0-10)
Mara Hoffman Mereba Dress, $795, available here (sizes XS-3XL)
Tove Studio Iris Silk Mini Dress Black, $210 (from $518), available here (sizes FR 34-42)
Ciao Lucia Elettra Dress, $245 (from $490), available here (sizes XXS-XL)
Tibi Pleated Dropped-Waist Midi Dress, $575, available here (sizes US 0-10)
