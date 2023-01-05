The Ultimate 2023 Leather Jacket Shopping Guide

Skip to main content
Photos: Imaxtree; Collage: India Roby/Fashionista

There's a reason leather jackets have endured as the epitome of cool for nearly a century.

Let's play a quick round of Family Feud: Fashion Edition, shall we? If Steve Harvey were to ask, "What's a quintessential investment piece in every wardrobe?" the top-grossing answer from a stylish pool would likely be a leather jacket

Leather jackets of all iterations dominated the Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 runways, from Khaite to Prada to Saint Laurent. Most fashion folks love their ability to single-handedly punctuate an ensemble, even one as simple as jeans and a T-shirt; as a bonus, the innate 'idgaf' attitude they exude is unmatched. As Sandy famously demonstrated when she traded in her girl-next-door persona for a leather motorcycle jacket in "Grease," the right one can instantly imbue authority, fearlessness and killer sex appeal. 

Prada F22 037a
Loewe F22 011a
Miu Miu S23 051a

There are a few routes you can go to procure the right leather jacket for you. I've personally gone so far as to enlist the help of The Jacket Maker, a leather-making service offering a customizable step-by-step design process, to bring my visions to life. There's also Atelier Savas, which offers made-to-measure leather jackets to fit you perfectly.

Bespoke options can be pricey though, and there are no shortage of excellent off-the-rack leather jackets. Although dubbed an "investment piece" for good reason, bargain shoppers and animal lovers can find equally covetable options made from faux or upcycled materials, like those of responsible leather brand Deadwood Studios.

From moto to puffer, Fashionista's favorite leather jackets for 2023 and beyond are presented below to shop and peruse. (And, once you find your new baby, be sure to care for it wisely!)

Leather Jackets With Shearling

Hefty, cozy and durable, shearling-trimmed leather jackets are the most timely of the bunch given their hygge practicality. On recent snowy escapades, none other than the Jenner sisters have been cycling through this season's hottest shearling jackets, from rustic Aviators to vintage Alaïas. Professional Hot Girls™ Kendall, Gigi Hadid and Doja Cat covet Simon Miller's shaggy Penny Lane-esque Jetz coat, so the cropped version feels like a sound investment. And for fans of faux, House of CB's new-season bomber jacket will stand firm through ever-changing outerwear trends. 

leather jacket diesel shearling

Diesel Shearling-Trimmed Leather Jacket, $2,700, available here (sizes XXS-M)

leather jacket house of cb shearling

House of CB Fauz Leather Bomber Jacket With Faux Shearling Trim, $239, available here (sizes XS-XL)

leather jacket remain shearling

Remain Filima Jacket, $1,830, available here (sizes 32-38)

leather jacket simon miller jetz

Simon Miller Mini Jetz Jacket, $595, available here (sizes XS-XXL)

Leather Bombers

Oversized bomber jackets took over both Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 runways and the fashion set hastily jumped on board. Relaxed, oversized silhouettes cinched with ribbed-knit cuffs and collars are the sartorial drug of choice at the moment. The Attico and Magda Butrym launched luscious sheepskin renditions while House of CB offers a vegan alternative that equally embodies the 90's grunge look. 

leather jacket house of cb bomber

House of CB Larissa Black Vegan Leather Oversized Bomber Jacket, $209, available here (sizes XS-XL)

leather jacket magda butrym

Magda Butrym Oversized Leather Bomber Jacket, $2,660, available here (sizes 34-42)

attico leather jacket

The Attico Punk Oversize Leather Bomber Jacket, $2,350, available here (sizes 8-10)

large_stand-studio leather jacket

Stand Studio Leather Track Jacket, $725, available here (sizes 2-10)

Leather Puffers

Ah yes, the evergreen puffer coat, an east-coast staple every winter. The whole crew of fashion's cool girls — Taylor Russell, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner — are all head over heels for Loewe's Spring 2023 cropped, padded, puffer jacket right now. But we'd be remiss not to mention Aritzia or Stand Studio, two of the most beloved labels for their highly sought-after (and often sold out) quilted leather puffer jackets.

leather jacket free people

Free People Dolman Quilted Vegan Leather Jacket, $198, available here (sizes XS-XL)

leather jacket stand studio puffer

Stand Studio Tatum Faux Leather Puffer Jacket, $545, available here (sizes 4-12)

vegan leather jacket aritzia

Super World The Super Puff Shorty (Vegan Leather), $199 (from $275), available here (sizes XXXS-XL)

leather jacket nanushka

Nanushka Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket, $445, available here (sizes XS-L)

Leather Varsity Jackets

House of Sunny kickstarted the letterman trend last winter when its buzzy varsity jackets took over Instagram, and they return this season in a batch of new colorways so good that I can't choose (but if I had to ,the Barbie-core option takes the cake). Also highlighted at Louis Vuitton's Spring 2023 menswear show, (and previously Versace, Monse & Jeremy Scott), this trend is clearly picking up steam.

house of sunny leather jacket

House of Sunny Take a Trip Jacket (vegan leather), £133.60 (from £133.60), available here (sizes XS-XXL)

leather jacket eb denim

EB Denim Varsity Jacket, $550, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

leather jacket laquan smith

LaQuan Smith Leather Varsity Jacket, $5,000, available here (sizes S-L)

Oversized Leather Jackets

If fashion's hottest runways or "It girls" are any indication, the supersized look will continue to reign supreme well into 2023. The crowd favorites? Del Core renders a larger-than-life aviator silhouette' Maja Dixdotter of By Malene Birger advocates for a vintage feel and Ronny Kobo unveils the perfect leather topper for her party-ready frocks.

leather jacket prada

Prada Hooded Leather Jacket, $6,800, available here (sizes 36-40)

leather jacket ronny kobo

Camille Oversized Faux-Leather Jacket, $728, available here (sizes XS-XL)

leather jacket by malene berger

By Malene Birger Beatrisse Leather Jacket, $1,700, available here (sizes 32-44)

leather jacket del core

Del Core Boyfriend Leather Biker Jacket, $9,895, available here (sizes 0-10)

Leather Racer Jackets

Few would have put the motorcore trend on their 2022 BINGO cards, except for fans of F21 and Rosalía, of course. The cool kids (see: Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and *ahem* Kim Kardashian) have all taken to the sportif look with open arms; suffice it to say, Motomami-core has surpassed micro trend status. Diesel offers a subtle interpretation in sleek black, or get the full race-girl look with House of Sunny's matching Racer Pants

leather jacket deadwood studios

Deadwood Racer Jacket, $500, available here (sizes 34-44)

leather jacket diesel

Diesel L-Silvy Jacket, $995, available here (sizes XXS-XL)

leather jacket house of sunny racer

House of Sunny The Racer (vegan leather), £210, available here (sizes XS-XXXL)

leather jacket kim shui

Kim Shui Black Moto Jacket, $228 (from $325), available here (sizes XS-XL)

Leather Trench Coats

Oozing sex appeal, it-factor and dominance, a long leather coat will get any job done — point blank. The multifaceted style can skew a mélange of ways so approach the trend with your aesthetic goal in mind. Now's the time to live out your Zoë Kravitz dreams as a Saint Laurent Catwoman in Brandon Blackwood's ostrich feather-trimmed trench, or in Zadig & Voltaire's longline blazer style, which feels very "High Fidelity."

leather jacket brandon blackwood

Brandon Blackwood The Sena Trench, $1,100, available here (sizes S-XL)

leather jacket good american

Good American Faux Leather Trench Coat, $265, available here (sizes XXS/XS-4XL/5XL)

leather jacket the row

The Row Traviesa Checker Patchwork Leather Coat, $8,900, available here (sizes 4-10)

leather jacket veda

Veda Crosby 90s Longline Leather Blazer, $448, available here (sizes XS-XL)

Cropped Leather Jackets

The simplest way to elevate a leather jacket is to bare a little midriff. Marc Jacobs takes inspiration from eveningwear with his "ball jacket" while Et Ochs' version is belted at the waist. Loewe takes 'cropped' extra literally with a short-sleeved moto style which, let's be honest, is a leather jacket-lover's dream top. Coupled with a coordinating mini moto skirt? A biker-chic moment to die for.

leather jacket et ochs

Et Ochs Parker Leather Cropped Jacket, $1,895, available here (sizes XS-XL)

leather jacket marc jacobs

Marc Jacobs Cropped Leather Ball Jacket, $6,410, available here (sizes XS/S-M/L)

leather jacket loewe

Loewe Leather Biker Jacket, $4,750, available here (sizes FR32-42)

khaite leather jacket

Khaite The Cordelia Jacket, $2,800, available here (sizes 0-12)

Leather Blazers

Similar to the trench coat, the tailored blazer jacket is another professional workwear staple that feels extra striking in leather. Victoria Beckham offers a cropped, fitted blazer while Gauchère sent oversized jackets down the Spring 2023 catwalk. Good American offers an affordable faux version, while Autumn Adeigbo's rich mahogany style can be worn right into the boardroom, and it's thoroughly sustainable to boot.

leather jacket alexander mcqueen

Alexander McQueen Grommet Single-Breasted Tailored Leather Blazer Jacket, $6,950, available here (sizes 2-8)

leather jacket autumn adeigbo blazer

Autumn Adeigbo Faux Leather Blazer, $695, available here (sizes 0-14)

leather jacket giving moment

The Giving Moment Cut-Out Pleather Blazer, $125, available here (sizes XS-3XL)

leather jacket good american blazer

Good American Leather Unisex Blazer, $195, available here (sizes 0-8)

Leather Moto Jackets

Out of all the names in the hat, moto jackets warrant no introduction but, for the history buffs: Using leather in outerwear first originated with shearling-lined aviator silhouettes during World War II, and shortly thereafter, Irving Schott developed the first motorcycle style that still serves as our blueprint today: bulky, durable hyde and heavy silver hardware. Off-White and Wilsons present archetypal options with a classic look and feel. For something edgier — and trust a moto jacket should skew edgy, if nothing else — no one's nailing punk-themed leather right now quite like Enfants Riches Déprimés, beloved by goth couple Kourtney and Travis.

leather jacket enfants riches deprimes

Enfants Riches Déprimés Rose Print Classic Moto Jacket, $3,950, available here (size M) 

leather jacket lita by ciara

Lita by Ciara Oversized Leather Biker Jacket, $598, available here (sizes XS-L)

leather jacket wilsons

Wilsons Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $145, available here (sizes XS-XXL)

off-white leather jacket

Off-White Leather Biker Jacket, $2,635, available here (sizes 0-12)

Leather Shackets

A leather boyfriend shirt is both dependable and versatile, making it a fail-safe option for unreliable forecasts come spring showers. Plus, a leather shacket looks just as good with jeans and a baby tee as it does over a mini dress while commuting to cocktail hour. A simple leather polo jacket pairs beautifully with knee-high leather boots and virtually any dainty Reformation dress. Cinch the relaxed shape with a self-tie belt a lá Ksubi or try a bright color via Staud.

leather jacket good american shacket

Good American Faux Leather Shacket, $170, available here (sizes XXS/XS-4XL/5XL)

leather jacket isabel marant etoile

Isabel Marant Etoile Berny Shacket (vegan leather), $690, available here (sizes 34-42)

leather jacket ksubi

Ksubi Voyager Oversized Leather Shacket, $700, available here (sizes XS-L)

leather jacket staud

Staud Voyaging Jacket in Moss Vegan Leather, $395, available here (sizes XS-XL)

Embellished Leather Jackets

Strong, stark and powerful, leather jackets are a statement all on their own. But for the bold types, embellished, printed, and sculpted renditions may be just the boost your alter ego needs to make power moves this year. If you're looking to turn heads, Deadwood's two-tone diamonds, Azalea Wang's heavy studs, or Other's painted bones are all very striking, rock n’ roll-approved options. 

leather jacket deadwood

Deadwood Konnor Jacket, $570, available here (sizes 32-44)

leather jacket moschino

Moschino Abstract-Print Belted Biker Jacket, $3,950, available here (sizes 38-42)

other leather jacket

Other Skeleton Deuce Biker Jacket, $925, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

leather jacket azalea-wang

Azalea Wang All Out Lucifer Stud Moto Jacket (vegan leather), $189, available here (sizes 1X-3X)

Leather Vests

Between Miu Miu and Raf Simons' final show, Spring 2023 collections predict vests will have a big moment in the new year. Leather jackets' sleeveless counterparts are partially the result of motorsports' sudden foray into fashion, but they also call to an impending rockstar-core trend which, if you haven't caught a whiff of it yet, entails lots o' leather, hardware and animal prints — think "Coyote Ugly" vibes. Take the biker route with Harley Davidson or try a gorp-core-approved tactical vest from Iro Paris.

leather vest deadwood

Deadwood Spector Vest, $320, available here (sizes 34-42)

leather vest harley davidson

Harley-Davidson Women's Avenue Leather Vest, $225, available here (sizes XS-2XL)

leather vest iro

Iro Maira Lambskin Sleeveless Jacket, $1,400, available here (sizes 32-36)

leather vest rag bone

Rag & Bone Black Vanessa Vest (vegan leather), $585, available here (sizes 00-8)

