6 Outfits That Prove Leather Pants Are a Wardrobe Staple

Leather pants may be one of the most polarizing pieces in fashion. We all remember where we were, in the not-so-distant past, when it suddenly felt as though every person on planet Earth was wearing the Aritizia Melinas: You turn left, and someone within your sightline has the straight-leg trouser in black; turn right, and someone's wearing a barbiecore hot pink version. It wouldn't be a Saturday night on the Lower East Side without them.

But just because something becomes overwhelmingly popular doesn't mean there isn't room to find other versions of the look. Below, we've curated six leather pants outfits that challenge the average pair, whether through color, texture or cut — and prove that they're a wardrobe essential.

The Shego

Photos: Courtesy of brands

Inspired by my personal favorite "Kim Possible" character, this outfit will have everyone around you green with envy that they didn't think to buy pants to match this Hanifa trench first.

The Muted Barbie

Photos: Courtesy of brands

These soft, matted pink leather pants are just calm enough, while still offering the right amount of Mattel-inspired fun.

The Dinner for One (or More)

Photos: Courtesy of brands

What happens when you mix the two most classic fabrics of all time? You get these ultra-cool leather-and-denim jeans from Agolde. Paired with a sleek slingback and peplum top, they'll accompany you perfectly to a dinner out on the town.

The Coolest Girl at Trader Joe's

Photos: Courtesy of brands

Sneakers, a bright knit and chocolate leather sweats? She bought several new items from the frozen section, but, most importantly, several bouquets of grocery-store flowers. All I know is: I want to be her.

The Motomami

Photos: Courtesy of brands

Motorcore is here to stay. Before going full Nascar, take the aesthetic for a test drive by matching these silver embossed trousers with a moto-style jacket.

The Comfortably Cool

Photos: Courtesy of brands

Cropped leather pants with Dr. Martens is the combination you never knew you needed. With a dash of cyan blue, this look will electrify any room you walk into.

