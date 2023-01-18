6 Outfits That Prove Leather Pants Are a Wardrobe Staple
Leather pants may be one of the most polarizing pieces in fashion. We all remember where we were, in the not-so-distant past, when it suddenly felt as though every person on planet Earth was wearing the Aritizia Melinas: You turn left, and someone within your sightline has the straight-leg trouser in black; turn right, and someone's wearing a barbiecore hot pink version. It wouldn't be a Saturday night on the Lower East Side without them.
But just because something becomes overwhelmingly popular doesn't mean there isn't room to find other versions of the look. Below, we've curated six leather pants outfits that challenge the average pair, whether through color, texture or cut — and prove that they're a wardrobe essential.
The Shego
Inspired by my personal favorite "Kim Possible" character, this outfit will have everyone around you green with envy that they didn't think to buy pants to match this Hanifa trench first.
Alice + Olivia Dylan Vegan Leather Wide Leg Pant, $198 (from $330), available here (sizes 0-14)
Skims Cotton Jersey Super Cropped T-Shirt, $42, available here (sizes XXS-4X)
Hanifa Zahra Faux Leather Coat, $899, available here (sizes XS-3XL)
Steve Madden Bnikki Green Clutch, $54, available here
Diesel D-Venus Kbt Boot, $357 (from $595), available here
Justine Clenquet Silver Daria Earrings, $35 (from $50), available here
The Muted Barbie
These soft, matted pink leather pants are just calm enough, while still offering the right amount of Mattel-inspired fun.
Remain Birger Christensen Lynn Leather Straight-Leg Pants, $308 (from $440), available here (sizes 0-12)
Ralph Lauren Collection Cormac Pussy Bow Shirt, $396 (from $990), available here (sizes 2-12)
The Frankie Shop Bea Blazer, $345, available here (sizes XS-L)
Marc Jacobs The Studded Pushlock Mini Satchel, $650, available here
Jeffrey Campbell Synth Boots, $129.50 (from $185), available here
Anine Bing Link Ball Drop Earrings, $150, available here
The Dinner for One (or More)
What happens when you mix the two most classic fabrics of all time? You get these ultra-cool leather-and-denim jeans from Agolde. Paired with a sleek slingback and peplum top, they'll accompany you perfectly to a dinner out on the town.
Agolde Harley Pants, $378, available here (sizes 23-34)
Safıyla Slit Peplum Crêpe Top, $682 (from $975), available here (sizes 2-14)
Express Flower Choker Necklace, $28, available here
Mejuri Single Mini Hoop, $35, available here
Toteme Sharp Leather Slingback Pumps, $650, available here
Bottega Veneta Pouch, $3,600, available here
The Coolest Girl at Trader Joe's
Sneakers, a bright knit and chocolate leather sweats? She bought several new items from the frozen section, but, most importantly, several bouquets of grocery-store flowers. All I know is: I want to be her.
Nanushka Calie Faux Leather Wide Drawstring Pants, $161 (from $625), available here (sizes XS-XL)
Christopher John Rogers Rainbow Stripe Brushed Unisex Sweater, $925, available here (sizes XS-XXL)
Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Natural Grain Bag, $3,350, available here
Adidas Samba OG Shoes, $100, available here
The Motomami
Motorcore is here to stay. Before going full Nascar, take the aesthetic for a test drive by matching these silver embossed trousers with a moto-style jacket.
Rotate Birger Christensen Rotie Croc-Effect Faux Leather Straight-Leg Pants, $300, available here (sizes XS-XXL)
Courrèges Logo-Print Faux-Leather Cropped Jacket, $1,086, available here (sizes XXS-XL)
Amina Muaddi Ami PVC Pumps, $780, available here
Mejuri Wave Hoops, $78, available here
Luar Ana Mini Leather Top Handle Bag, $275, available here
The Comfortably Cool
Cropped leather pants with Dr. Martens is the combination you never knew you needed. With a dash of cyan blue, this look will electrify any room you walk into.
Loewe Leather Wide-Leg Cropped Pants, $2,900, available here (sizes XS-L)
Commando Faux Leather Bandeau Bra, $39 (from $78), available here (sizes XS-XL)
Botter Roll Neck Gloved Bolero, $391 (from $521), available here (one size)
Swarovski Lucent Hoop Earrings, $264 (from $330), available here
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26, $550, available here
Dr. Marten 1460 Pascal Max Leather Platform Boots, $220, available here
