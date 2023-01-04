29 Long Coats to Get You Through the Depths of Winter

We're reaching the point of the season where your outfit's only as good as your outerwear. Whether you're going out to pick up coffee, walk the dog or meet friends for dinner, your coat is going to be the most visible part of your outfit, so it better be cute. Also important: how warm it'll keep you.

In the depths of January going into the February chill, we recommend reaching for longer hemlines to make sure you're getting the coverage you need. Ahead, shop the long coat styles that'll get you through the coldest months, from hefty puffers to cozy fuzzy toppers to layerable shackets.

Long Puffer Coats

Long Sherpa Coats

Long Wool Coats

Long Faux Fur Coats

Long Jackets and Shackets

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way do either affect our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.