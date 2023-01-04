Skip to main content
29 Long Coats to Get You Through the Depths of Winter

From hefty puffers to layerable shackets.

Photo: Imaxtree

We're reaching the point of the season where your outfit's only as good as your outerwear. Whether you're going out to pick up coffee, walk the dog or meet friends for dinner, your coat is going to be the most visible part of your outfit, so it better be cute. Also important: how warm it'll keep you.

In the depths of January going into the February chill, we recommend reaching for longer hemlines to make sure you're getting the coverage you need. Ahead, shop the long coat styles that'll get you through the coldest months, from hefty puffers to cozy fuzzy toppers to layerable shackets.

Long Puffer Coats 

Canada Goose x Reformation

Canada Goose x Reformation Mystique Parka, $1595, available here (sizes 2XS-XL)

Super World

Super World The Super (Re)Puff™ Long, $350, available here (sizes 3XS-XL)

Bernardo

Bernardo Wrap Puffer Jacket, $209, available here (sizes XS-3X)

Abercrombie and Fitch

A&F Ultra Long Quilted Puffer, $200, available here (sizes XXS-XL)

Hilary MacMillan

Hilary MacMillan Purple Shimmer Puffer, $285, available here (sizes XS-4X)

Daily Paper

Daily Paper Black Epuff Long Jacket, $355, available here

norma kamali coat

Norma Kamali Long Sleeping Bag Coat, $800, available here (sizes XS/S-M/L)

Long Sherpa Coats

alo coat

Alo Oversized Sherpa Trench, $298, available here (sizes 00-14)

Heron Preston

Heron Preston Black Long Coat, $480 (from $980), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

ena pelly coat

Ena Pelly Harri Oversized Teddy Coat, $310, available here (sizes XS-XL)

stand studio coat

Stand Studio Maria Coat, $486 (from $695), available here (sizes FR 32-44)

Good American

Good American Long Sherpa Shacket, $195, available here (sizes XXS-5XL)

Long Wool Coats 

Vince

Vince Belted Drape Neck Coat, $995, available here (sizes XXS-XL) and here (sizes 1X-3X)

Ganni

Ganni Long Wool Coat, $625, available here (sizes 0-14)

Sergio Hudson

Sergio Hudson 12 Darts Tailored Duster Coat, $2995, available here (sizes 2-12)

Lita by Ciara

Lita by Ciara Houndstooth Jersey Everything Coat, $674 (from $898), available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

Baacal

Baacal Plus Size Double Breasted Car Coat, $395, available here (sizes 1-4)

Marina Rinaldi

Marina Rinaldi Double-Faced Wool Coat, $1925, available here

Long Faux Fur Coats 

Eloquii

Eloquii Collectors Edition Faux Fur Coat, $148 (from $220), available here (sizes 14-20)

Gabrielle Union for New York and Company

Gabrielle Union for New York and Company Maxine Faux Fur Midi Coat, $150 (from $250), available here (sizes XS-XXL) and here (sizes 0-4)

Cos

Cos Belted Faux Fur Coat, $350, available here (sizes XXS-L)

Proenza Schouler White Label

Proenza Schouler White Label Faux Fur Coat, $985, available here (sizes XS-M)

ugg faux fur

Ugg Avaline Faux Fur Coat, $348, available here (sizes XS-XL)

hilary macmillan coat

Hilary Macmillan Faux Fur Wrap Coat, $275, available here (sizes XL-4X)

Long Jackets and Shackets

vince coat

Vince Duster Rain Coat, $323, available here (sizes XXS-XL)

free people coat

Free People Rae Duster, $198, available here (XS-XL)

Madewell

Madewell Long Shirt-Jacket in Windowpane, $368, available here (sizes XXS-3X)

Etoile Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant Etoile Fontia Long Shacket, $850, available here (sizes S-XL)

everlane coat

Everlane The Long Mac Coat, $228, available here (sizes XXS-XL)

