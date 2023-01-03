The Most Exciting Bags to Shop Right Now Come in Novelty Shapes
A baguette bag, a boxy tote, a rectangular crossbody — these are and will remain classics for a reason. But we're seeing a trend toward the surprising and unconventional when it comes to accessories (and their shapes).
In 2022, searches for Prada's triangle bag were up 81% YOY on ShopStyle, making it one of the platform's "closet all-stars" of the year; crescent shoulder bags were also highlighted as one of the "stand-out silhouettes" of the past 12 months.
This was also made abundantly clear off the internet, in street style: Across fashion weeks, people couldn't get enough of these unexpected shapes, as well as other novelty accessories, from JW Anderson's mini cap clutches, to MSGM's T-shirt totes, to Thom Browne's classic Hector bag. And designers keep feeding the demand with their new collections (see: the Spring 2023 accessories carbo-load at New York Fashion Week).
Speaking of Jonathan Anderson, the designer had the internet in a tizzy with his brand's pigeon clutch, introduced as part of the Fall 2022 menswear collection. A few months later, when Sarah Jessica Parker was photographed with it on the set of "And Just Like That...", interest in the 3-D bag increased 488% on Lyst, the platform revealed in its Year in Fashion report for 2022.
Recommended Articles
The beauty of these novelty-shape bags is that you can go as subtle or as irreverent as you want: You could swap your go-to carry-all for a minimal triangular tote or commit to eccentricity with a heart clutch or wavy-bottomed crossbody. Have some fun with your accessorizing in 2023 and shop our favorite unconventional bag shapes in the galleries below.
Triangle Bags
Frances Valentine Smokey, $398, available here
Prada Aqua Crystal-Studded Satin Pouch, $2,500, available here
Santos by Monica Santos Agave Triangle Tote XL, $395, available here
Nanushka Jen Glossy Top-Handle Bag, $385, available here
Ree Projects Nessa Leather Tote, $870, available here
Heart-Shaped Bags
Kate Spade New York Amour 3d Heart Leather Crossbody Bag, $448, available here
Marge Sherwood Heart Mini Bag, $290, available here
Blumarine Faux Fur Heart Shaped Tote Bag, $447, available here
Coach Leather Heart Crossbody Bag, $150, available here
Simone Rocha White Micro Heart Bag, $509 (from $795), available here
Alaïa Le Coeur Zip Leather Chain Shoulder Bag, $1,830, available here
Liselle Kiss Harley Kiss, $495, available here
Round Bags
Homage Year Classic Ova Shoulder Bag, $235 (from $350), available here
Lindquist Eggi, $540, available here
Shekudo The Maitama Mini, $390, available here
JW Pei Abacus, $129, available here
Glad and Young Babe Around Town, $150, available here
Vavvoune Mirey Teardrop Bag, $405 (from $578), available here
3-D Pleated Bags
Brandon Blackwood Shinno Bag, $330, available here
Polène Numéro Huit, $390, available here
Loewe Pleated Leather Bracelet Pouch, $1,990, available here
Sabrina Zeng Chiaroscuro Pleated Hammock Sling Bag, $325, available here
The Warp Hexella, $520, available here
Wavy Bottom Bags
Palm Angels Palm Beach Mini Embellished Metallic Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag, $740, available here
Little Liffner Brown Mini Pebble Bag, $195, available here
Off-White Burrow Leather Shoulder Bag, $948 (from $1,560), available here
Simon Miller Boom Bag, $425, available here
Charles & Keith Verity Chain-Link Sculptural Bag, $93, available here
Just for Fun Bags
MSGM T-shirt Crossbody Bag, $327, available here
Dauphinette Gretchen Bag, $450, available here
ForBitches Butterfly 9 Glow-in-the-Dark Bag, $221 (from $270), available here
Comme des Garçons Girl Flower-Shape Glossy Tote Bag, $314, available here
Mach and Mach Bow Shape Glitter Top Handle Bag, $721, available here
JW Anderson Mini Cap Bag, $495, available here
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way do either affect our editorial decision-making.
Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.