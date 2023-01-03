The Most Exciting Bags to Shop Right Now Come in Novelty Shapes

A baguette bag, a boxy tote, a rectangular crossbody — these are and will remain classics for a reason. But we're seeing a trend toward the surprising and unconventional when it comes to accessories (and their shapes).

In 2022, searches for Prada's triangle bag were up 81% YOY on ShopStyle, making it one of the platform's "closet all-stars" of the year; crescent shoulder bags were also highlighted as one of the "stand-out silhouettes" of the past 12 months.

This was also made abundantly clear off the internet, in street style: Across fashion weeks, people couldn't get enough of these unexpected shapes, as well as other novelty accessories, from JW Anderson's mini cap clutches, to MSGM's T-shirt totes, to Thom Browne's classic Hector bag. And designers keep feeding the demand with their new collections (see: the Spring 2023 accessories carbo-load at New York Fashion Week).

Speaking of Jonathan Anderson, the designer had the internet in a tizzy with his brand's pigeon clutch, introduced as part of the Fall 2022 menswear collection. A few months later, when Sarah Jessica Parker was photographed with it on the set of "And Just Like That...", interest in the 3-D bag increased 488% on Lyst, the platform revealed in its Year in Fashion report for 2022.

The beauty of these novelty-shape bags is that you can go as subtle or as irreverent as you want: You could swap your go-to carry-all for a minimal triangular tote or commit to eccentricity with a heart clutch or wavy-bottomed crossbody. Have some fun with your accessorizing in 2023 and shop our favorite unconventional bag shapes in the galleries below.

Triangle Bags

Heart-Shaped Bags

Round Bags

3-D Pleated Bags

Wavy Bottom Bags

Just for Fun Bags

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way do either affect our editorial decision-making.

