Must Read: Behind Skims' Celebrity Casting Strategy, A Send-Off for Fashion's Favorite Parisian Hangout

Photo: Courtesy of Skims

The strategy behind Skims' viral "White Lotus" campaign

Even with such an influential figure as Kim Kardashian at the helm of Skims, the brand has highly leaned into celebrity marketing. For its Valentine's Day campaign, Skims tapped "The White Lotus" actors Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò. For Business of Fashion, Diana Pearl reports that the campaign, though simple, is still effective due to its clever casting. "When the casting is this strong, this relevant and has such a nice tie to your brand story, you don't really have to have too much more. The casting itself was the campaign," said Kylie Vandeven, associate creative director at ad agency VMLY&R (who did not work on the campaign). {Business of Fashion}

A send-off for fashion's favorite Parisian hangout

Le Castiglione, a Parisian cafe known to attract many fashion insiders and a favorite among the locals, officially closed its doors. For The New York Times, Tina Isaac-Goizé writes that this won't just change the fashion world, but completely "transforms the face of Paris." As a Parisian staple for more than 30 years, a trip to the cafe has become a part of the French experience. Though it's the end of one chapter, owner Fabric Couet has already begun anew, having recently bought the Café des Tuileries. {The New York Times}

Ariana Grande to buy back R.E.M. Beauty for $15 million

After selling the physical assets of R.E.M. Beauty and licensing her name and image exclusively to Forma Brands in 2020, Ariana Grande has reached a deal to buy back her beauty brand for around $15 million. The decision comes after Forma Brands (which also owns Morphe) first acknowledged they may be filing for bankruptcy in late 2022. Kevin Simauchi from Bloomberg reports that Grande's team must await approval from the judge overseeing the bankruptcy case before finalizing the deal. {Bloomberg}

