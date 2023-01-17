See All of the Spring 2023 Fashion Campaigns Here
The Spring 2023 campaigns are rolling out, and while sunny skies and breezy clothes may seem misaligned with the current climate, these images serve as welcome style inspiration (plus something to look forward to in the coming months).
So far, Hunter Schafer continues her partnership with Prada, Alaïa taps Kaia Gerber for its latest spot and Jamaican musician Alkaline stars in Givenchy. Below, we're rounding up all the Spring 2023 fashion campaigns. Be sure to keep checking back as they're released.
Alaïa Spring 2023
Givenchy Spring 2023
Maison Kitsuné Spring 2023
Prada Spring 2023
Wales Bonner Spring 2023
Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.