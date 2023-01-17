Skip to main content

See All of the Spring 2023 Fashion Campaigns Here

Browse them all as they're rolled out.
Prada Spring 2023 Campaign

The Spring 2023 campaigns are rolling out, and while sunny skies and breezy clothes may seem misaligned with the current climate, these images serve as welcome style inspiration (plus something to look forward to in the coming months). 

So far, Hunter Schafer continues her partnership with PradaAlaïa taps Kaia Gerber for its latest spot and Jamaican musician Alkaline stars in Givenchy. Below, we're rounding up all the Spring 2023 fashion campaigns. Be sure to keep checking back as they're released.

Alaïa-Spring-2023-Campaign

Alaïa Spring 2023

givenchy-spring-summer-2023-campaign

Givenchy Spring 2023

Maison-Kitsuné-Spring-2023-Campaign

Maison Kitsuné Spring 2023

Prada Spring 2023 Campaign

Prada Spring 2023

wales bonner spring 2023 campaign Malick Bodian(5)

Wales Bonner Spring 2023

