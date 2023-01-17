See All of the Spring 2023 Fashion Campaigns Here

Photo: David Sims/Courtesy of Prada

The Spring 2023 campaigns are rolling out, and while sunny skies and breezy clothes may seem misaligned with the current climate, these images serve as welcome style inspiration (plus something to look forward to in the coming months).

So far, Hunter Schafer continues her partnership with Prada, Alaïa taps Kaia Gerber for its latest spot and Jamaican musician Alkaline stars in Givenchy. Below, we're rounding up all the Spring 2023 fashion campaigns. Be sure to keep checking back as they're released.

Photo: Tyrone Lebon/ Courtesy of Alaïa Alaïa Spring 2023 Photo: Matthew M. Williams/ Courtesy of Givenchy Givenchy Spring 2023 Photo: Remi Ferrante Hartman/ Courtesy of Maison Kitsuné Maison Kitsuné Spring 2023 Photo: David Sims/Courtesy of Prada Prada Spring 2023 Photo: Malick Bodian/Courtesy of Wales Bonner Wales Bonner Spring 2023

