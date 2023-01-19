Skip to main content
Streeters Is Hiring A Part-Time Art/Design Intern In New York, NY

Streeters is a global creative talent agency representing leading artists in the beauty and fashion industries.
Title: Art Department Intern (Graphic Design focused)
Location: New York
Job Type: Part-time (Tuesday-Thursday in office, approximately 20 hours per week)
Reports to: Visual Strategist

Streeters is looking to recruit a part-time Intern for the Art/Digital Department in their NY office. The right candidate will be highly organized with great attention to detail and will have strong communication & digital skills.

You will be assisting with the day-to-day responsibilities of the department which include the following:

DEPARTMENT RESPONSIBILITIES
● Helping to maintain the digital archive and artists' online portfolios
● Creating client and artist presentations in Keynote and InDesign
● Collating newsletters and assisting with mailing lists and other marketing and sales tools
● Communicating with publications, brands, and outside photography agents to request imagery
● Monitoring artists' press and news
● Staying informed on new artists, new clients, new magazines, general industry news
● Helping with the agency's digital platforms, including social media
● Assisting with the day-to-day running of the Digital Department

QUALIFICATIONS
● Microsoft Office, Keynote & Adobe Creative Cloud (Photoshop, InDesign, Premiere Pro) knowledge essential
● Mac proficiency, Microsoft Office, Outlook, and general computer skills are essential
● Great organizational skills
● Professional communication skills
● Flexibility as duties will vary throughout the day
● A strong interest and knowledge base of fashion and photography

COMPENSATION - $17.50 per hour

FURTHER DETAILS
Our team works onsite at our Soho office several days a week and virtually the rest. Candidates must be able to commute. Intern schedule will be determined by availability and business needs bi-weekly.

To be considered for this position, please send your resume and any work samples to recruitmentny@streeters.com. Please include the Job Post Title in the subject of your email. Applications submitted in any other way will not be considered.

Streeters is committed to creating a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable community within our industry. We pledge to continue representing diverse talent, creating and celebrating imagery that represents the world in which we live, and fostering a positive work environment for our team.

As such, we are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, political affiliation, socioeconomic status, ability, age, or veteran status.

@streetersagency

