Streeters Is Hiring A Project Manager/Producer - Still Life & Product Photography In New York, NY

Title: Project Manager/Producer - Still Life & Product Photography

Location: New York

Job Type: Full time (Tuesday-Thursday in office, some days on set in photo studio)

Reports to: Producer

Job Summary

Assist agents and producers representing high level still life/product photographer and director. Monitor project progress, manage deadlines, oversee postproduction, solve issues that arise, manage budget. Technical knowledge around CGI, Photography, Motion Control, Postproduction for still, moving image and CGI.



Main Project Management Duties

● Review creative briefs and be able to see what budget and teams are needed to complete each job

● Work alongside producer to

o Create project estimates and prepare final invoices

o Manage budgets from start to finish, tracking costs throughout the life of a shoot

o Option and book freelance artists to assist on shoots and other projects

● Manage postproduction calendars with photographer, client and post house

● Manage incoming and outgoing products that are being photographed, keep inventory of all product and comps at the studio

● Liaise with artists and their assistants throughout a job

● Communicate with clients and creative agencies to keep them updated throughout projects

● Liaise with vendors

● Keep job files organized with receipts, invoices, creative decks, call sheets, etc.

● Source and negotiate with vendors for post-production, prop, compositing, set design, glam teams, catering, camera and equipment hire, producers

● Prepare weekly call sheets



Secondary Duties

● Reconcile jobs with the finance department

● Work with finance to ensure all vendors are paid

● Research potential collaborators – prop stylists, motion control ops, etc

● Work with art department and agents to maintain digital portfolios and websites

● Help manage artist calendar keeping track of shoot crews

● Keep artist studio clean and well stocked (book cleaning service, repairmen, order supplies, etc.)

● Meeting prep and follow-ups

● Assisting with administrative tasks as needed



Skills Needed

● Confidence and professionalism in speaking with high level talent and clients

● Excellent written and verbal communication skills

● Highly organized and able to take initiative

● Problem solving

● Ability to multitask

● Flexible to change

● Good math skills

● Ability to speak, read and write fluently in English

● Discretion, common sense, calm under pressure

● Willingness to be available early mornings, evenings and weekends as needed

● Knowledge of fashion photography, product photography, stop motion, postproduction, camera and lighting equipment a plus

● Interest in photography and CGI a must



Schedule and Hours

Our team works onsite at our Soho office and at the photographer’s studio in Midtown several days a week and virtually the rest. Candidates must be able to commute. This position may require you to be on set with photographers in various locations during the week or on weekends when they are shooting.



Office hours are 9:30 - 6 pm but you must be available on phone and email when the artists are working or traveling (nights, weekends, holidays within reason)



Benefits Include

● PTO including Vacation, Personal, Safe/Sick Time and Various National Holidays

● 401k with employer match

● Medical, Vision and Dental Insurance

● FSA/DCA – Flexible Spending and Dependent Care

● Basic Life Insurance and AD&D (Company Paid)

● Long Term Disability and Short-Term Disability (Company Paid)

● Commuter Benefits (Transit Check and/or Parking)

● Paid Family Leave/Bonding is administered through NYS FML



Salary - $45,000 - $70,000, commensurate with experience.



How to Apply

To be considered for this position, please send your resume to recruitmentny@streeters.com. Please include the Job Post Title in the subject of your email. Applications submitted in any other way will not be considered.



Streeters is committed to creating a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable community within our industry. We pledge to continue representing diverse talent, creating and celebrating imagery that represents the world in which we live, and fostering a positive work environment for our team.



As such, we are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, political affiliation, socioeconomic status, ability, age, or veteran status.



@streetersagency

