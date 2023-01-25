Suga Goes Monochrome at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2023 Show

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

How am I expected to get through a Wednesday at work when Suga is going haute couture?

The rapper, producer and member of BTS (née Min Yoongi) attended his first-ever Paris Fashion Week show — as a newly-minted Valentino brand ambassador — on Wednesday. For the house's Spring 2023 haute couture debut, Suga went monochrome, but not in PP Pink: He opted for a light brown suit over a creamy camel blouse and loose neck tie from the Unboxing Valentino collection. He accessorized with a hardware necklace and beige dress shoes.

Earlier this month, Suga was announced as Valentino's newest face, specifically as an embodiment of its DI.VAs campaign. Per the press release, DI.VAs is "an acronym denoting Different Values," and represents "multifaceted character of codes, upheld by inner values. Empathetic, intelligent and romantic. For Pierpaolo Piccioli, DI.VAs is the essence of authenticity, progressive ideals and diversity that lead to change and convey the value of the Maison."

Of Suga, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli said: "Suga is a multifaceted artist; he is an interpreter and uses his talent and his work to express himself with energy and authenticity. He perfectly embodies everything that DI.VA.s testimonials stand for: diversity, inclusivity, creativity and passion. We are happy to have him aboard and I am sure that we will do a lot of beautiful things together."

Valentino wasted no time, putting its new ambassador in a Maison Valentino Essentials spread released in GQ in January.

As part of BTS, he and his fellow members — RM (Kim Namjoon), Kim Seokjin (Jin), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jung Kook (Jeon Jungkook) — were global ambassadors for Louis Vuitton, but they never attended one of the house's IRL fashion shows. (They did, however, model the Fall 2021 men's collection for a virtual "spin-off show," leaving no crumbs.)

This is Suga's first Paris Fashion Week. He just missed his bandmates, Jimin and J-Hope, who were in town for the menswear shows the week prior and were even able to sit front row together. There's always next season...

