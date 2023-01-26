Skip to main content

Confused About Sustainable and Ethical Fashion? Our New Ebook Is Here to Help

We've distilled some of our best and most continuously relevant stories into one free resource.
Many efforts have been made in recent years to reduce fashion's substantial environmental and social impact, but with changing terminology, regulations, certifications and technology, it can all get a little confusing. To help, we've distilled some of our best and most continuously relevant stories on sustainability and related topics into one digestible (and free!) eBook. 

The Fashionista Guide to Sustainable and Ethical Fashion includes a primer on ethical fashion certifications, a deep dive into the sustainability of faux fur when compared to real, guidance on how ethical production factors into clothing prices, an explainer on how regenerative farming could change, well, everything, and much more that will help any brand manager build out a sustainability strategy, or any consumer make a more informed decision about their next purchase. Just submit your information below to download expertise straight from the source.

