Must Read: The RealReal Announces New CEO, June Ambrose Launches Collection for Puma

The RealReal announces new CEO

Taking over from the co-interim CEOs Rati Sahi Levesque and Robert Julian, John E. Koryl will officially take on the position at The RealReal, beginning on Feb. 6. Previously, he held an executive role at Neiman Marcus. "He has extensive experience as an e-commerce and omnichannel executive driving operational excellence and profitability. This experience, combined with his proven track record of successfully developing and growing online businesses, make him the right person to lead The RealReal," Rob Krolik, the company's lead independent director, told WWD. {WWD}

June Ambrose x Puma launch first co-branded collection

June Ambrose first collection for Puma is here. Titled "Keeping It Score," the 20-piece capsule is a celebration of her career career and encourages female empowerment. Merging fashion and function, the collection includes reversible and transformative pieces. "[I] only [want women to] compete against the best versions of themselves; our gives are our gets. Let's make this year count, let the clock begin Keeping Score," said Ambrose, in a press release. It'll drop in two parts, the first launching on Jan. 26. {Fashionista Inbox}

How TikTok remade the runway

For Elle, Tyler McCall reports on how TikTok has affected the way brands take on runway shows, working a little harder to achieve viral moments — not just through the eye-catching designs or striking sets, but also by inviting TikTok stars to sit front row and draw attention. Though TikTok has completely changed the fashion landscape, McCall argues that "the focus is still on the clothes. Loewe's punchy, trompe l'oeil pixelated pieces cut through the noise, as did Maximilian Davis's red-tinged debut at Ferragamo. Going viral on TikTok is just another way that designers can spread their message to an entirely new—and, apparently, eager—audience." {Elle}

Robert Wun talks haute couture debut

London-based couturier Robert Wun will close out haute couture schedule with his first runway show. For years Wun has worked to build up his brand, with his work worn by the likes of Céline Dion, Solange Knowles, Cardi B and Priyanka Chopra. "I started my brand crafting pieces by hand in my bedroom in Brixton. There was no business strategy. It took years to see how I could fit in and where I wanted to be," said Wun to Susanna Lau in Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

