Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò of 'The White Lotus' Star in Skims' Valentine's Day Campaign

Photo: Courtesy of Skims

We can't say that many duos thrived after their trip to "The White Lotus" Sicily — except for beloved, scene-stealing locals Lucia and Mia. Now, Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò, the actors that iconically brought them to life on the hit HBO show (and real-life besties), reunited once again for Skims' latest campaign.

This is the Kim Kardashian-founded brand's first-ever Valentine's Day campaign, and it appears to be Tabasco and Grannò's first campaign as a duo, too. Photographed and directed by Donna Trope, it stars the two Italian actors posing side-by-side in pieces from the Skims' Valentine's Shop, which features 10 limited-edition collections and over 60 designs to choose from, including best-selling silhouettes from the Fits Everybody and Silk categories.

"I had so much fun shooting the Skims Valentine's campaign," Grannò said, in a press release. "Having the opportunity to work alongside my friend Simona and to experience our first global fashion campaign together is something very special."

Tabasco added: "To be featured in a global fashion campaign with Beatrice that celebrates friendship, women and feeling empowered and sexy in your own body is so rewarding."

The Skims Valentine's Shop officially launches on Jan. 26 on skims.com. While we wait to shop the drop, scroll ahead to check out Tabasco and Grannò's campaign.

Photo: Courtesy of Skims Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò for Skims. Photo: Courtesy of Skims Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò for Skims. Photo: Courtesy of Skims Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò for Skims. Photo: Courtesy of Skims Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò for Skims.

