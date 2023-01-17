Thinx Reaches Settlement in 'Forever Chemicals' Period Underwear Class Action Lawsuit

Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Thinx

Late last year, Thinx got preliminary approval on a deal settling a class-action lawsuit brought against its signature period underwear. Now, the official settlement website is live — and you may be entitled to compensation.

The New York-based brand, known for its menstrual hygiene products, was served with at least three lawsuits since Nov. 2020 regarding its claims that its washable undergarments are "organic, sustainable and non-toxic." Some alleged they actually contain harmful "forever chemicals," with third-party testing finding short-chain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the product. (These substances are often used to make fabrics waterproof and stain resistant, but can potentially accumulate and lead to a number of possible health concerns.) The underwear in question also had agion, an odor-reducing agent, meaning they weren't "free from these non-migratory nanoparticles," as the brand had claimed.

Thinx denies all these allegations and that it "did anything improper or unlawful."

According to Class Action, the parties started discussion "in earnest" back in Oct. 2021, before reaching an agreement in principle in June 2022 for Thinx to pay up to $5 million to settle the lawsuit. The deal covers customers who purchased its Cotton Brief, Cotton Bikini, Cotton Thong, Sport, Hiphugger, Hi-Waist, Boyshort, French Cut, Cheeky and Thong styles between Nov. 12, 2016 and Nov. 28, 2022.

The brand also pledged to go over its manufacturing processes to confirm no PFAS are "intentionally added" to its products at any stage (and have its raw material suppliers sign a "Supplier Code of Conduct and Chemical Supplier Agreement" that attests to that), plus to add disclosures for its anti-microbial treatments, per Class Action.

You can now submit your claim here to receive cash reimbursement for up to three purchases. The deadline is April 12, 2023.

