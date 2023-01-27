Thorsun Is Seeking Spring '23 Product Development And ECommerce Operations Interns In New York, NY

Image courtesy of Thorsun

Thorsun is looking for Spring '23 product development and ecommerce operations interns to work in a unique role reporting directly to the brand’s founder. We are searching for bright, fashion-loving, and driven individuals with some knowledge of the fashion industry. The ideal candidate is responsible for assisting with the creation of commercially viable product designs across collections. Coordinate and deliver brand-right designs that tie back to the overall concept and business strategy encompassing style, color/print, fit, and fabric for new/existing product lines. Applies a solid working knowledge of fashion trends and consumer needs to product designs.



This position will provide the opportunity to contribute to the development and operation of the re-launch of our women’s swimwear line.



Current stockists include: Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Mr. Porter, Matches Fashion, The Webster Miami and many other domestic and international doors.



Core Qualities Required:

● A current student or recently graduated from university

● Detail oriented and highly organized

● Excellent written and oral communication skills

● The ability to work independently in order to meet deadlines

● Knowledge of Microsoft Office

● Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite



Product Development

● Knowledge of the product development and production process

● Strong interest in fashion and art

● Work directly with the founder from concept ideation to final product

● Assist with pattern making, CAD, sketches and tech packs

● Manage sourcing and sample tracking

● Communicate with sample rooms and factories



Ecommerce Operations

● Familiarity with Shopify platforms

● Liaising between the founder and retail account contacts

● Manage stock and sample product inventory

● Perform competitive market research

● Drive traffic via Google Ads words, Instagram/Facebook Ads

● An interest in and knowledge of marketing and social media practices

● Assist with public relations appointments and interviews

● Support influencer gifting activities



To Apply: Please send your resume to info@thorsun.com.



