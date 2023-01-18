Skip to main content

Tracee Ellis Ross in Prada Just Makes Sense

The actor wore a Spring 2023 set from the brand to the "Poker Face" premiere.
tracee ellis ross poker face premiere 1

Just fresh off the release of Pattern Beauty's first-ever hair tool, Tracee Ellis Ross walked the red carpet for the premiere of Peacock's "Poker Face" in Los Angeles in a head-to-toe Prada look that's just... *chef's kiss*.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the actor arrived in a grey, collarless, rounded-sleeve jacket and matching knee-length pencil skirt from Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons' Spring 2023 collection. (Business casual? We don't know her.) Styled by Karla Welch, she accessorized with pointed-toe black pumps and a small tote bag, also Prada.

tracee ellis ross poker face premiere
The "Black-ish" star slicked back her curls into a low bun. Her glam, done by Molly Greenwald, consisted of a dramatic all-over eyeliner look and a nude pink lip.

Shortly after the event, Ross took her late night carpet look to Instagram: "Who's that lady?… I'm 'PRADA' her for going out tonight." 

