Tracee Ellis Ross Matched Her Boots to Her Ruby Woo Lipstick

On Monday, Tracee Ellis Ross made the press rounds promoting the launch of Pattern Beauty's debut hot tool, first appearing on "The Today Show" and then at an editor event in New York City. For the latter, she donned a statement-making look with an undeniable beauty-girl angle: She matched her stunning red boots to her stunning red lipstick.

Because Ellis Ross is anything but a gatekeeper, she mentioned to the room full of editors that said lip color was none other than MAC Ruby Woo, a beloved classic. Makeup artist Romy Soleimani painted it precisely onto Ellis Ross's lips, keeping the edges crisp and clean. At one point during the event, the actor-turned-beauty-CEO mentioned in passing that she always keeps a tube of the lip color in her bag, alongside multiple pairs of eye glasses and Pattern Beauty's Styling Cream. (The room full of beauty editors hanging on her every word certainly didn't take that as a throwaway comment.)

She also shared details on the footwear in question on Instagram, tagging the two designers behind the boots: Jennifer Fisher and Marina Larroudé. (Ellis Ross's style is the Larroudé x Jennifer Fisher Boot in Blood Red Leather.) As impactful as those pops of fiery red may have been, even they couldn't upstage the main focus of the look, a shoulder-padded, billowy-skirted, black-and-white printed suit by Christopher John Rogers. (The skirt is from look 42 and the blazer is from look 43 of the label's Collection 010/Resort 2023.)

Ellis Ross finished the bold 'fit, curated by her trusty stylist Karla Welch, with Uncommon Matters jewelry and voluminous, fluffy curls styled by Mideyah Parker.

While nearly-$700 boots may be a bit on the aspirational side, lipstick is (thankfully) far more accessible. Shop Ruby Woo, as well as some of our favorite dupes for the iconic lip color, below.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. In no way do either affect our editorial decision-making.

Homepage photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for CultureCon

